ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne

The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade

There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year

Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan addresses OBJ-49ers rumors: 'Always been a fan'

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the 49ers’ most significant move being the addition of Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. However, San Francisco might not be done. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated Monday during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Odell Beckham...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem

The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy