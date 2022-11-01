Read full article on original website
Why Kyle Shanahan and Jed York were surprised 49ers GM John Lynch turned down broadcasting offer
In February, it was revealed that Amazon had held talks with general manager John Lynch, hoping to pry him away from the San Francisco 49ers' front office and back into the broadcast booth. Amazon is now the exclusive broadcaster of "Thursday Night Football," which is available within the company's Prime Video product.
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports
Shanahan addresses OBJ-49ers rumors: 'Always been a fan'
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the 49ers’ most significant move being the addition of Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. However, San Francisco might not be done. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated Monday during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Odell Beckham...
NBC Sports
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem
The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Updated: Pittsburg high school football coach Vic Galli to step down after this season
One of the most successful and tell-it-like-it-is high school head football coaches in the San Francisco Bay Area told his team today he would be stepping down after this season. Vic Galli, at the end of his 21st regular season at Pittsburg, said in a letter to the Pittsburg Unified School ...
