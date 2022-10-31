ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships

With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy