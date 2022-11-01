A tale of two races: As glamorous ladies show off the finest fashion at Flemington, other punters run for cover as rain bomb strikes
The Melbourne Cup is back with a full crowd for the first time since 2019, but for the expected 80,000 punters it's turning out to be a tale of two races.
There is the glitz and glam long associated with the race that legendarily stops a nation, and there are soaking wet race goers being pelted with the double whammy of a rainstorm and the coldest Cup day since 1995.
ABC reporter Stephanie Ferrier showed just how wet it got during a live cross, valiantly trying to smile as her umbrella almost blew away.
'It has been hailing out here,' she said. 'This is the worst of Melbourne weather.'
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has been warning for days that this would be coldest Melbourne Cup Day in more than a quarter century, but it doesn't seem to have put off the punters.
You might say that Melburnians are well used to the rain and cold, but it's more likely they didn't want to miss the chance to put on their finery again in what was the world's most locked down city during the pandemic.
The crowd has, by and large, heeded BoM's advice to bring an umbrella or a poncho to guard against the rain bomb.
But a lot of women seem to have missed the part of the memo that said to dress warm.
