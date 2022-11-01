ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

4 Out Of 10 New Yorkers Don’t Know THIS Is NY’s Longest River

One of the greatest natural attributes that New York has is the abundance of beautiful rivers and streams in the state. There are more than 59,000 in New York state. But if you asked someone to name the longest, they might get tripped up. If you search for the longest...
CNY News

Upstate New York Wrote US Aviation History at These 11 Places

In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight (gliders, sailplanes) to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and we are speaking of bi-planes here!
101.5 WPDH

What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Q 105.7

New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?

Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Is There A Dress Code Required To Vote In New York State?

Can you be turned away from a polling location in New York State based on what you're wearing? Early voting is underway in New York State. Polls are open from now through Sunday, November 6, 2022, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Key races in the state include Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, and a U.S. Senate seat. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, you should know what you can and cannot wear.
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?

Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
96.1 The Breeze

More FREE Child Care Coming From New York State

They REALLY made the limit higher so the average family in New York State can get free childcare. Do you make this much money per month? Check out below. If you need help paying for childcare or daycare while you are at work, New York State is going to help you pay your bill. As of November 1, New York State has opened up the program to more families.
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy