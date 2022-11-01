Read full article on original website
Sherry Hutchins
2d ago
I'm amazed they've gotten this far with finding out who did this. I mean incredible work by Indiana Law Enforcement. And this video represents nothing but nasty. These women spent their entire days creeping society and harming. Gross, lack of conscience and more like rats than humans. Hopefully somebody will find her before the law does and go from there...
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck, at his home on Glenmary Avenue Thursday morning. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
WLKY.com
Homicide clearance rate nearing 50% in Louisville with recent arrests; LMPD lieutenant talks factors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three murder arrests just this week are bringing two families closer to justice. "It's a definite victory but it also kind of lends you to thinking about the fact that you have other ones that are still unsolved and that you really want to give those same answers to those people too," LMPD Homicide Unit Lt. Donny Burbrink said.
Teen arrested, charged in connection to July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was arrested Tuesday night for his part in a homicide in July. Shrivers was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and for wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Police. Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal...
Wave 3
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool. A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.
Louisville man indicted on carjacking, business robbery
A Louisville man was been indicted Wednesday after being charged with carjacking and a business robbery.
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated...
Man found guilty following 2019 double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was found guilty of murder and assault more than three years after two teenagers were found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood. Shawn Hollingsworth was charged and found guilty of one count of murder and one count of assault first degree, according to a court document.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
WLKY.com
Bail set at $1 million each for 2 men charged in deadly Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men arrested Tuesday on charges of murder related to a Newburg shooting were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert and 20-year-old Justin Kirk, both from Newburg, appeared in court on the morning of Nov. 2. They are accused of killing 57-year-old Terry...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
Teenager arrested after reportedly firing into Clarksville Police chief's home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a 16 year old in Floyd County on Nov. 1 after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the home of the Clarksville Police chief. On Sept. 18, ISP detectives responded to a call of a shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's...
Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night. Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A man was...
Wave 3
Man charged with assault, DUI after hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle and driving away in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday night. Isaiah Terry, 19, was charged with first degree assault and driving under the influence in connection to the incident which occurred in the 8000 block of Preston Highway.
WHAS 11
Louisville police make arrest in Dahl Road homicide
Officers arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the shooting on Dahl Road on Labor Day. Terry Dedrick was killed in the shooting.
