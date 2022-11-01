LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three murder arrests just this week are bringing two families closer to justice. "It's a definite victory but it also kind of lends you to thinking about the fact that you have other ones that are still unsolved and that you really want to give those same answers to those people too," LMPD Homicide Unit Lt. Donny Burbrink said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO