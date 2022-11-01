TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing for us the last minute of the game. It was loud in here for a small barn. It feels good. We want to do more of that at home.” Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight to the glove side for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play. Florida pulled Knight with two minutes remaining and Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left.

