ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn fans react to Bryan Harsin getting fired

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A085k_0itsX5A100

AUBURN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Following the news of Bryan Harsin getting fired as Auburn’s head football coach, CBS 42 was able to check in with fans in Auburn after hearing the news as Halloween descended on Toomer’s Corner.

“Part of football is you’re supposed to win,” Auburn fan Carson Beck said. “I think by getting Harsin out of the way, we can start doing that.”

A treat for Auburn fans during the downtown trick-or-treat, a long time coming.

“I thought it was going to happen three weeks ago, to be honest,” Auburn student Savannah Anderson said.

Bryan Harsin fired after 2 seasons with the Auburn Tigers

Anderson said she was in class when the news came out about Harsin.

“People are very happy because we want to win football games, we want to do well,” Anderson said. “We want to try to stand up against some of the bigger teams and this year we just haven’t done that.”

Fans say last year was promising almost beating Alabama but this year, downright disappointing.

“He was in the game and somehow found a way to lose,” Auburn Fan Tyler Beck said. “Whenever you’re competing against national champions every year, the expectation is to be at that level.”

Tyler is hopeful that this move is no trick to get Auburn back on track.

“If you looked at the stadium last week, this past weekend, it was less than half full at kick-off,” he said. “That’s not Jordan Hare Stadium. Hopefully Jordan Hare will be back to 90,000 people rocking every Saturday.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
AUBURN, AL
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?

With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Begin Friday

LEE COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to its official end last Friday night. Lee-Scott shut out Edgewood to cap off an undefeated season; Auburn, Beauregard and Glenwood continued their winning ways; and the playoff picture became all the more clearer. A number of local...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
CBS 42

Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in east Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City at 10 p.m. Wednesday. She is 4’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy