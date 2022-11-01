Read full article on original website
Related
CNN claims pets have big climate impact, advises buying ‘smaller breeds’, feed them ‘insect-based food'
A CNN climate piece arguing that pets and their "meat-heavy diet" are major contributors to climate change was shared online this week. The piece offered ways that owners can reduce their beloved animals’ "carbon pawprint." It suggested pet owners re-assess their pet’s diet, offering "lab-grown meat" and "insect-based pet...
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
natureworldnews.com
US Shelters Struggling to Keep Up as Pet Owners Surrender Animals in Batches
Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
petpress.net
7 Cutest But Dumbest Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets
Cats are known for being among the most intelligent animals on the planet. But not all cats are created equal. Some cat breeds are definitely smarter than others. So, what makes cats dumb? Sometimes they don’t know how to use a litter box. Out of confusion, they can’t figure...
Pet insurance for cats: What to know
Caring for cats can be rewarding for pet owners, but there can also be times of stress. If your pet gets sick or has other health issues, you might worry about paying for care. With pet insurance, however, you can get reimbursed for many types of vet bills and related...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
petsplusmag.com
Petsport Donates Relief to Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian
(PRESS RELEASE) Petsport Inc. would like to thank Pet SuperMarket and Yellow Transportation for assisting in the transportation and distribution of donated pet supplies to help support communities affected by Hurricane Ian. The company has partnered with Pet Supermarket in this cause. “Our communities always come together in times of need and adversity, and this event is no different,” said Eden Eisenbarth, chief financial officer and founder of Petsport Inc. “Our thoughts are for the safety, security, and well-being of everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Ian, and our most sincere thanks goes out to all of the first responders and volunteers who are working to ensure the safety of those living in affected communities.”
petsplusmag.com
Pet Honesty Launches New Pillow-Style Cat Health Supplements
(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — Pet Honesty has launched a new line of natural cat health supplements formulated to help finicky cats take their vitamins without a fuss. By combining a pillow-style supplement with a crunchy outer shell and a creamy, savory filling tucked inside, the brand has created a first-of-its-kind line of supplements loved by nine out of 10 cats in independent taste testing¹. As a leading natural pet health supplement brand, Pet Honesty aims to help make pet health supplements an easy, viable option for the many pet parents who care to support their pets’ health in the same ways they support their own.
America’s Cup, Skydance Sports And ‘Free Solo’ Team Board All-Access Documentary Series On World’s Greatest Sailing Competition
America’s Cup and Skydance Sports are exclusively partnering for an “all-access, behind-the-scenes” documentary series on the next America’s Cup race, and they’ve enlisted some Oscar-winning talent to help steer the craft. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who won an Academy Award and an Emmy for directing Free Solo, will executive produce the series through their production company Little Monster Films. They’ll be joined as EPs by their Academy Award-winning Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and his Anomaly Content & Entertainment production company, as well as David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach of Skydance. The America’s Cup is the longest-running international sports competition...
petsplusmag.com
Mars Petcare to Acquire Champion Petfoods
Mars Petcare plans to acquire pet food maker Champion Petfoods from an investor group led by Bedford Capital and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. “We are thrilled to welcome Champion Petfoods and its more than 800 talented people to the Mars Petcare family,” said Ikdeep Singh, global president, Mars Pet Nutrition. “The Champion Petfoods team has been a pioneer in developing high-quality and premium pet food in the natural category that pet lovers around the world trust.”
The 50 Best Dirty Santa Gifts For Your Next Holiday Party
'Tis the season of holiday parties, family gatherings and gift swaps. Dirty Santa, White Elephant or Yankee Swap, no matter what you call it, they all mean the same thing. If you aren't familiar with the rules, for a Dirty Santa party someone will host a gathering and set a budget for presents. The key is to choose a versatile gift because you don't know who will be on the receiving end of your present. As a twist, anyone is allowed to steal your present if they weren't pleased with the one they chose. Unlike Secret Santa, everyone will end up with a random gift from a random person.
This $9 Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have the things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But...
petsplusmag.com
Indies Predict the Next Big Breakouts in Pet Products and Services
In our first-ever Big Survey, we asked independent pet retailers and service providers to answer 69 questions about how they do business and the industry itself. These owners and top managers — 520 to be exact, from across the U.S. and Canada — shared all in the anonymous survey conducted online from mid-August through October.
earth.com
What does a cat-friendly veterinary experience look like?
While good feline healthcare clearly requires visiting the veterinary clinic, many components of a veterinary visit or stay may potentially result in negative experiences for the cats. These impacts can be far-reaching, including distress and prolonged recovery from illness for the cats, and, for the medical team, the risk of misleading test results and clinical findings, possible injuries, and increased difficulties with handling the cats at future veterinary visits.
Comments / 0