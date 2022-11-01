(PRESS RELEASE) Petsport Inc. would like to thank Pet SuperMarket and Yellow Transportation for assisting in the transportation and distribution of donated pet supplies to help support communities affected by Hurricane Ian. The company has partnered with Pet Supermarket in this cause. “Our communities always come together in times of need and adversity, and this event is no different,” said Eden Eisenbarth, chief financial officer and founder of Petsport Inc. “Our thoughts are for the safety, security, and well-being of everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Ian, and our most sincere thanks goes out to all of the first responders and volunteers who are working to ensure the safety of those living in affected communities.”

