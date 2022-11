Beabadoobee recently began her fall tour supporting her most recent album, this year's Beatopia, and she stopped in NYC for a show at Brooklyn Steel on Friday (10/28). She split the night evenly between songs from the new album and songs from her 2020 debut LP Fake It Flowers, and also included a few from her 2021 collaborative EP with The 1975's Matt Healy, Our Extended Play. For the encore, she brought out three string players for stripped down versions a few songs, including a new one, which she's temporarily named "Glue Song." Watch attendee-taken video of that one below.

