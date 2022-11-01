Onyx BOOX Tab10: Large Android tablet launches with keyboard and stylus support with E-Ink display

Huawei has unveiled the Watch GT Cyber, the latest member in the Watch GT series. Only presented in China so far, the Watch GT Cyber comes in three variants and two sizes. Specifically, while the 'Urban pioneer' and 'Sporty model' have 47.4 mm cases, the 'Stylish and elegant' edition measures 45.6 mm across. Additionally, the latter comes with a smaller watch band than its siblings, although it is only a difference of 130-200 mm and 140-210 mm. Incidentally, all variants should last up to seven days between charges, or for four days if you use the Watch GT Cyber heavily.

