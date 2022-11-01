Onyx BOOX Tab10: Large Android tablet launches with keyboard and stylus support with E-Ink display

Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including $80 off of Bose headphones
As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
ZDNet
The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)
Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
Android Headlines
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
People are only just realizing what the iPhone orange and green circles mean and sometimes it’s creepy
APPLE iPhone users have now realized that the red and green circles that the phones sometimes show could be something ominous. While they may seem to only indicate normal functions of the phone, iPhone fans could be being watched. Apple revealed a feature in 2020 that allowed iPhone users to...
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
The Verge
Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air
While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS headphones review - Transparent sound
Nothing Ear (1) have already been sold more than 560,000 times. Now Nothing brings another transparent technology to the market. However, the Ear (Stick) TWS headphones do not want to be the successor of the Ear (1). As Half-In-Ear or Earbuds, Nothing's newest headphones belong to a different device class. As Nothing Phone (1) users are used to, the Ear (Stick) are fully integrated into Nothing's (still) quite small ecosystem. However, the Earbuds also work flawlessly with other smartphones and tablets.
notebookcheck.net
Mass Tesla Cybertruck production to start later than anticipated with full quarterly revenue report in 2024
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk may have failed to mention that the delay of the expected Cybertruck electric pickup launch for mid-2023 might also entail a delay in the mass production plans for the vehicle. Apparently, Tesla won't be able to produce the Cybertruck in financially significant numbers until this time next year.
laptopmag.com
Forget the new iPad 2022 — iPad Air 4th gen just crashed to $349
Black Friday is a few weeks away, but the deals are already starting to drop fast and furiously. Today at Walmart, you can pick up this Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (2020) (opens in new tab) with 64GB of storage, Touch ID, a 12MP main camera, and 7mp HD front-facing camera for just $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)!
notebookcheck.net
SiFive launches Performance P670 and P470 RISC-V energy efficient processors
SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept: Xiaomi reveals experimental smartphone with DSLR lens compatibility
Xiaomi has presented the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, arguably one of the strangest smartphones since the Galaxy Camera 2. As its name suggests, the smartphone shown is a concept. Hence, we doubt that Xiaomi will mass-produce the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, although it has provided hands-on time with units in China.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT Cyber arrives with an innovative design that supports replaceable watch shells
Huawei has unveiled the Watch GT Cyber, the latest member in the Watch GT series. Only presented in China so far, the Watch GT Cyber comes in three variants and two sizes. Specifically, while the 'Urban pioneer' and 'Sporty model' have 47.4 mm cases, the 'Stylish and elegant' edition measures 45.6 mm across. Additionally, the latter comes with a smaller watch band than its siblings, although it is only a difference of 130-200 mm and 140-210 mm. Incidentally, all variants should last up to seven days between charges, or for four days if you use the Watch GT Cyber heavily.
Best tablets for students 2022: work and play on the go
With so many options, which is the best tablet for students heading back to school in 2022?
LG C2 OLED TV drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
The C2 OLED is an astonishingly good-looking TV, and right now you can get a 42-inch C2 for just $997...
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
