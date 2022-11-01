ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 13

Travis Simon
2d ago

I could care less how attractive a service worker is, it's about personality and service. That's one thing wrong with society too absorbed in the beauty culture. We are born the way we are not everyone is a model .

Reply(1)
6
Dante Mangin
2d ago

actually those comments are Tru and funny no one wants to go drink somewhere with unattractive bartenders ... I know a bunch of bars going out of business because of unattractive bartenders

Reply(1)
3
Cecilia Lagrutta
2d ago

you go there to drink not say rude comments about how who runs it.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Police searching for 2 people accused of stealing $1K worth of welding cable

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of welding cable during the early hours on Sunday in Tampa, police say. The robbery occurred at Flexenial Tampa North Data Center near Parkedge Drive where the two people were captured on video stealing nine spools, each holding 50 feet of the welding cable, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Faicco's, a 120-Year-Old New York Sandwich Shop, Opens in Sarasota

There's a new sandwich shop in town—or, as they call it at Faicco's, a "hero." That's an apt name, as these gargantuan sammies require a hero-sized appetite to finish one. Or in my case, three. That's right, I ordered three heroes at Faicco's because I couldn't decide between mortadella,...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dinosaur worth $6K stolen from New Port Richey exhibit

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — As construction for a new dinosaur exhibit in New Port Richey was set to begin on Tuesday, someone stole a small dinosaur from one of its displays. A curator for the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology and Science was in charge of designing the Dinos & Dragons Exhibit but when he arrived at a school to begin construction, he noticed the missing dinosaur, a spokesperson for the exhibit said.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
995qyk.com

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages

A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
THE VILLAGES, FL
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing

A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy