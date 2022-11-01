Read full article on original website
Travis Simon
2d ago
I could care less how attractive a service worker is, it's about personality and service. That's one thing wrong with society too absorbed in the beauty culture. We are born the way we are not everyone is a model .
Reply(1)
6
Dante Mangin
2d ago
actually those comments are Tru and funny no one wants to go drink somewhere with unattractive bartenders ... I know a bunch of bars going out of business because of unattractive bartenders
Reply(1)
3
Cecilia Lagrutta
2d ago
you go there to drink not say rude comments about how who runs it.
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Tampa Police searching for 2 people accused of stealing $1K worth of welding cable
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of welding cable during the early hours on Sunday in Tampa, police say. The robbery occurred at Flexenial Tampa North Data Center near Parkedge Drive where the two people were captured on video stealing nine spools, each holding 50 feet of the welding cable, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
Family files lawsuit after new owner evicts them from rental home mid lease
A Hillsborough County tenant is fighting back after he and his son were thrown out of the Riverview home they rented and now are taking.
sarasotamagazine.com
Faicco's, a 120-Year-Old New York Sandwich Shop, Opens in Sarasota
There's a new sandwich shop in town—or, as they call it at Faicco's, a "hero." That's an apt name, as these gargantuan sammies require a hero-sized appetite to finish one. Or in my case, three. That's right, I ordered three heroes at Faicco's because I couldn't decide between mortadella,...
Sarasota County business owners urged to complete Hurricane Ian damage survey
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners in Sarasota County dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian are urged to fill out a business damages assessment survey. County leaders said only a tiny fraction of businesses have completed the survey so far as the deadline approaches. They are worried if business...
Dinosaur worth $6K stolen from New Port Richey exhibit
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — As construction for a new dinosaur exhibit in New Port Richey was set to begin on Tuesday, someone stole a small dinosaur from one of its displays. A curator for the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology and Science was in charge of designing the Dinos & Dragons Exhibit but when he arrived at a school to begin construction, he noticed the missing dinosaur, a spokesperson for the exhibit said.
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Police: 2 men killed bicyclist with tire iron, beat elderly man in crime spree
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two men went on a crime spree, beating an elderly man and smashing random cars in St. Pete before killing a bicyclist with a tire iron in Clearwater, according to police. Clearwater Police Deputy Chief Michael Walek gave the details of what he called a "senseless...
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
St. Pete man broke into home, tried to strangle sleeping woman, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Halloween after trying to strangle a woman while she slept, Pinellas County deputies said.
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
villages-news.com
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
stpeterising.com
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing
A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 13