Conroe, TX

thewoodlandstx.com

Conroe ISD 2023-2024 Calendar Development Process

Conroe ISD’s District-Level Planning and Decision-Making Committee is beginning the 2023-2024 calendar development process and seeking feedback from students, families, staff members, and the community. The results from this survey will be used in the creation of draft calendars that will be presented to the public in a follow-up...
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools

It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Floyd out as Dayton city manager

DAYTON – Just 10 short months after city leaders decided to hire new city manager Steve Floyd, he is on his way out. The Vindicator has learned from multiple sources that Floyd would be leaving the city. A special called meeting of the city council is set for this...
DAYTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Concerns about safety on the rise as Harris County schools hold polling sites on campus

Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive

On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers

Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU Patients participate in Halloween Fun

The efforts of Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU and volunteer teams going above and beyond for newborn parents shines through as this month they hosted a wonderful event for NICU parents and patients. Parents were able to get to know one another, share, support each other, and have some Halloween fun with their newborns.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

National Youth Theater Presents Elf, The Musical

THE WOODLANDS, TX – National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming production of Elf, The Musical, the smash hit Christmas musical based on the beloved film. The perfect way to celebrate the holiday season!. Elf, The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX

