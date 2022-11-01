Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
thewoodlandstx.com
Conroe ISD 2023-2024 Calendar Development Process
Conroe ISD’s District-Level Planning and Decision-Making Committee is beginning the 2023-2024 calendar development process and seeking feedback from students, families, staff members, and the community. The results from this survey will be used in the creation of draft calendars that will be presented to the public in a follow-up...
mocomotive.com
Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools
It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
thevindicator.com
Floyd out as Dayton city manager
DAYTON – Just 10 short months after city leaders decided to hire new city manager Steve Floyd, he is on his way out. The Vindicator has learned from multiple sources that Floyd would be leaving the city. A special called meeting of the city council is set for this...
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Click2Houston.com
Concerns about safety on the rise as Harris County schools hold polling sites on campus
Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alexandra Mealer quadruples Lina Hidalgo in fundraising during final month of Harris County judge campaign
Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer raised more than $3.7 million in campaign donations last month – more than four times as much as incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo – as she tries to win the most prominent and hotly contested local race in this month's midterm election.
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive
On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street donates more than $12,000 to All Ears! Listening and Language Center
THE WOODLANDS, TX – As part of its Change for Charity initiative, Market Street and The Woodlands Car Club recently donated more than $12,000 to All Ears! Listening and Language Center. The funds were raised by Market Street patrons and The Woodlands Car Club event attendees during the third...
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction...
Click2Houston.com
MacArthur High School temporarily locked down after 4 intruders entered campus, district says
HOUSTON – A high school at Aldine Independent School District was temporarily placed on lockdown after four intruders made their way into the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to district officials. Campus police were alerted after the individuals walked into MacArthur High School without permission, school officials said. One of...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
hellowoodlands.com
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers
Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU Patients participate in Halloween Fun
The efforts of Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU and volunteer teams going above and beyond for newborn parents shines through as this month they hosted a wonderful event for NICU parents and patients. Parents were able to get to know one another, share, support each other, and have some Halloween fun with their newborns.
hellowoodlands.com
National Youth Theater Presents Elf, The Musical
THE WOODLANDS, TX – National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming production of Elf, The Musical, the smash hit Christmas musical based on the beloved film. The perfect way to celebrate the holiday season!. Elf, The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly...
KHOU
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
