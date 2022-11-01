Read full article on original website
COAT DRIVE DISTRIBUTION
The Coleman 4-H Club and Coleman County Junior Chamber held a coat drive and now will be distributing those. They will be at the Coleman County Courthouse (entering through the east side doors where the old feed barn was located) at the times listed below. This opportunity is open to ANYONE in need of a coat. We have a variety of sizes available for children and adults. If you would like a coat and cannot make it at the times listed below, please call 325-625-4519 to set up a time to come by:
FBC Family Festival Saturday
First Baptist Church Coleman will be hosting their first annual FBC Coleman Family Festival this Saturday at the City Park! This event will include free music, free food, free and fun activities for the kids and entire family including bounce houses, rock climbing wall, a corn hole tournament, and so much more. This entire event is of no charge and will run from 2:00 - 7:00 this Saturday, November 5th. Come hang out!
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Trunk or Treat in Downtown Coleman, 2022
The Trunk or Treat event in Downtown Coleman was attended by SO many trick-or-treaters that several groups ran out of candy! Thank you to all the organizers and participants that make this a great and safe way for our kids to enjoy Halloween! (Photo Album #1 of 2 - Coleman Today Photos)
Coleman Park PD Awarded Grant
The Coleman Park Police Department was recently awarded funding from the Friends of Coleman County Foundation to purchase a handheld directional radar gun. This radar gun will allow the park ranger to do traffic stops at Press Morris Park, but his duties also extend to the Coleman County Sheriff’s Department, Coleman Police Department, DPS and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. (Read more below...)
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for House of Bleau
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for House of Bleau on October 25th. House of Bleau is located at 213 East Baker Street in Brownwood. House of Bleau is a fun and electric hair studio located in the heart of Downtown Brownwood owned by Misty Hood. Misty and her co-hairstylist Tarra Brown have over 23 years of combined experience in the hair and beauty industry. They are a full service salon offering extensions, blowouts, colors, men’s and women’s cuts, waxing, conditioning treatments, and more!
COLEMAN ISD ANNOUNCES NEW ACE PROGRAM PROJECT DIRECTOR
Coleman ISD welcomes Stephenie Bollinger as the new ACE Program Project Director. Her duties began November 1, 2022. Ms. Bollinger replaces Jacque Rosales who resigned effective September 30, 2022. Ms. Bollinger has previously held administrative support roles at Keller ISD and Birdville ISD. She and her husband, Michael, have recently...
Brownwood Fire Department battles house fire on First Street
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.
Coleman Vision - Chamber Business of the Month
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau would like to THANK Coleman Vision, and Dr. Stewart Robbins, for their membership and support to Coleman County. Coleman Vision came to Coleman in 2012 to provide the best eye care to each and everyone of their patients and to meet their individual needs. Coleman Vision Center - 1114 S Commercial, Coleman Texas 76835 - Phone 325-625-4400.
City Council to Meet Thursday
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofCoIemanTX/. The Agenda is attached and the new business agenda items are below:
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
Opening of Boot Barn’s Commerce Square location draws near
According to an email reply from Boot Barn’s corporate website, the Commerce Square location in Brownwood will open in November. An exact date was not provided, however, an advertisement slated to run on KOXE beginning Nov. 2 states Boot Barn is now open, and adds that a grand opening celebration will take place the weekend of Nov. 18-20.
Gas leak near Early Blvd. halts traffic
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook at 1 p.m. Wednesday:. Traffic on Early Blvd. is at a stand still and the road is blocked off due to a gas leak. Please be cautious when traveling through and use back roads to travel through the area.
Sgt. Garland Collier, U.S. Army 101st Airborne Paratrooper, WW II
Sgt. Garland Collier, U. S. Army 101st Airborne Paratrooper and native son of Coleman County, twenty-five years old when killed in action during World War II on October 5, 1944, in Opheusden, Holland (The Netherlands) has been accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. His remains were deemed non-recoverable for over seventy-eight years, but he will finally be returned home and laid to rest with his parents.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Bluekatts Fall to Water Valley in Bi-District Volleyball
TRENT - Water Valley will continue in the volleyball playoffs while the Coleman Bluekatt season came to an end here Tuesday night. Water Valley took the Bi-District crown in three sets which scored 25-16, 25-14, 25-9. A photo gallery and stats of the game will be published later.
Boot Barn to open in the next few days
According to an email reply from Boot Barn’s corporate website, the Commerce Square location in Brownwood will open in November. An exact date was not provided, however, an advertisement slated to run on KOXE 101.3 FM beginning Nov. 2 states Boot Barn is now open, and adds that a grand opening celebration will take place the weekend of Nov. 18-20.
‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
Ramirez Headed to State Cross Country Meet
Coleman High School has one Qualifier for the State Cross Country Meet this week. Junior Jacob Ramirez will be running on Friday, November 4th at 12:10pm at the Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. GOOD LUCK JACOB!!! Bring home a medal! Below are details the UIL sent about the meet, including ticket information:
Remains of Soldier killed during World War II to be buried in Coleman, Texas
FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred Nov. 12, at White Chapel Cemetery. Graveside services for U.S. Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier will be performed by Stevens Funeral Home, preceding the interment. (CLICK HERE for Obituary and details of the service.)
Total of 1789 Early Voters SO FAR - Open through Friday, November 4, 2022
Coleman County Clerk Stacey Mendoza reported that Wednesday's early voting closed with 119 voters for the day. That makes a total of 1,789 early voters so far for Coleman County. Early Voting continues Today and Friday at the Coleman County Courthouse from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
