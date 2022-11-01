Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
Driver accused of driving under the influence after vehicle crashes into Greensboro home, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro authorities responded to the 4200 block of Baylor Street after a vehicle rammed into the front of a family townhome Monday night. People living in Bellwood Village tell FOX8 a vehicle drove backward from the opposite side of the cul-de-sac through a wooded divider, hit a dumpster and then smashed […]
$50K reward offered for unsolved homicide case that left a Greensboro restaurant owner dead in a car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
cbs17
Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
WXII 12
Kernersville man killed in crash
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
WSET
Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
rhinotimes.com
Shooting Incident in Southwest Guilford County Is Under Investigation
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that there had been a shooting in Guilford County the night before. However, the department didn’t provide much specific information in the press release announcing the incident. It only states that, “On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11...
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
$10,000 reward in unsolved Greensboro homicide case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police continue to search for the person who shot and killed 20-year-old Autumn Miller and 22-year-old Gustav Brown. The total reward in the case is now up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, another $5,000 was donated by an anonymous person.
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
$5M bond set for 61-year-old man found with weapons of mass destruction in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday. Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.
Raleigh man accused of identity theft, other crimes in Alamance County caught in Missouri
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —A Raleigh man facing multiple charges, including identity theft, was taken into custody in the heartland. 34-year-old Fritz St. Louis, Jr. faces multiple charges in North Carolina in connection with a vehicle break-in that happened in early August. According to the Alamance Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4, deputies responded to the break-in […]
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
WXII 12
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrest suspect after pharmacy break-in
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after a break-in at a pharmacy. The sheriff's office said they responded to an alarm at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Plaza in Clemmons at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators saw a broken window and said deputies saw...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0