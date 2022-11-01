Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News
The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball. When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive...
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Bucs Release Player Following Tuesday's Trade Deadline
An already depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line now has one fewer player. On Tuesday, after standing pat at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson. The Buccaneers now have two vacated active roster spots after placing linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the injured reserve. Johnson played just...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers Missing Out On Chase Claypool Trade
While appearing as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, Aaron Rodgers hoped to hear good news related to a potential Packers' trade deadline acquisition. Unfortunately for Rodgers, another NFC North team swooped in and beat Green Bay to the punch. In a move reported earlier today, ...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade, which involved his friend and former Butkus Award winner.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday
Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening. John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
Omar Khan is a Man With a Plan for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed in the right direction with Omar Khan steering the ship.
Bradley Chubb Reacts To Broncos Trading Him To Miami
The final day before the NFL trade deadline has been full of action, with one of the biggest deals seeing star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb traded from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins. A couple hours after learning of the trade, Chubb spoke about the move. Chubb told Mike Klis of the Denver ...
Chase Claypool Trade Details Have Been Released
The Chicago Bears are adding a prominent wide receiver to complement quarterback Justin Fields today. In a move announced Tuesday afternoon, the Bears agreed to send a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Chase Claypool. "Comp update: Bears traded a second-round pick ...
Yardbarker
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
