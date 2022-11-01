Read full article on original website
Motorola Moto Watch 200: Leaker shares conflicting images of unreleased affordable smartwatch
Earlier this month, the FCC published documentation for the Moto Watch 200, including box art. As we discussed at the time, the images shown presented the Moto Watch 200 as having a squircle-shaped display, unlike its predecessor. In effect, the change brings Motorola's budget smartwatch offering closer to some of its more expensive peers, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra. However, more recent images shared by @_snoopytech_ provide a potentially conflicting view.
Huawei Watch GT Cyber arrives with an innovative design that supports replaceable watch shells
Huawei has unveiled the Watch GT Cyber, the latest member in the Watch GT series. Only presented in China so far, the Watch GT Cyber comes in three variants and two sizes. Specifically, while the 'Urban pioneer' and 'Sporty model' have 47.4 mm cases, the 'Stylish and elegant' edition measures 45.6 mm across. Additionally, the latter comes with a smaller watch band than its siblings, although it is only a difference of 130-200 mm and 140-210 mm. Incidentally, all variants should last up to seven days between charges, or for four days if you use the Watch GT Cyber heavily.
Redmi Note 12: New smartphone series fails to outsell Redmi Note 11 models with Xiaomi confirming over 350,000 units sold in under an hour
Xiaomi may have only released the Redmi Note 12 series in China, but it claims to have already sold a truckload of them. At launch, the Redmi Note 12 series consists of four models, plus a special edition of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus called the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition. Incidentally, it has recently emerged that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will arrive in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge on account of its 120 W fast charging.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra rumoured to better Sony IMX989 offering from this year's Xiaomi 12S Ultra
The Xiaomi 13 series has not arrived yet, but plenty already appears known about Xiaomi's next flagship smartphones. According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi will distinguish the Xiaomi 13 Ultra from its series siblings with 'new possibilities'. For reference, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is one of two devices that feature the Sony IMX989, a 50 MP sensor with a 1-inch optical format and 1.60-μm wide pixels. Currently, the only other device with the Sony IMX989 is the Sharp Aquos R7, although there are rumours that Vivo will use a custom version in the X90 Pro Plus.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept: Xiaomi reveals experimental smartphone with DSLR lens compatibility
Xiaomi has presented the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, arguably one of the strangest smartphones since the Galaxy Camera 2. As its name suggests, the smartphone shown is a concept. Hence, we doubt that Xiaomi will mass-produce the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, although it has provided hands-on time with units in China.
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
Mass Tesla Cybertruck production to start later than anticipated with full quarterly revenue report in 2024
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk may have failed to mention that the delay of the expected Cybertruck electric pickup launch for mid-2023 might also entail a delay in the mass production plans for the vehicle. Apparently, Tesla won't be able to produce the Cybertruck in financially significant numbers until this time next year.
Huawei Pocket S: Colourful foldable smartphone launches as a budget P50 Pocket
Huawei has announced the Pocket S, the second entry in what Huawei now calls the Pocket series. As expected, the Pocket S is a less powerful version of the P50 Pocket, despite arriving nearly a year after the latter. Specifically, Huawei has replaced the Snapdragon 888 in the P50 Pocket with the Snapdragon 778G, which Qualcomm has now replaced with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.
Pics of new Huawei Watch GT Cyber leak – and it has something Garmin watches don't
The new watch appears to have a face that pops out of the bezel – possibly so you can give it a different look
Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge to launch as India's answer to Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with no global release for 210 W Discovery Edition variant
Kacper Skrzypek has discovered references to an unreleased regional variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, a smartphone that Xiaomi revealed last week in China. To recap, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is one of many Redmi Note 12-branded models that Xiaomi has introduced, with the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition and Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition all announced too. Seemingly, Xiaomi plans to revisit its 'HyperCharge' branding again, which it first used in January with the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.
Shady Galaxy S23 rumour suggests Exynos 2300 variant headed for exclusive India launch
The overwhelming consensus among the rumour mill is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be exclusively powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra already showed up on Geekbench and it is only a matter of time before the Galaxy S23+ follows suit. There have, however, been murmurs about at least one Galaxy S23 variant with the Exynos 2300.
Samsung point toward future Galaxy Z Fold upgrades like superior cameras and an S Pen slot
According to a new report by The Elec, Samsung has hinted at innovations that will make their way into future Galaxy Z Fold smartphones. Supposedly mentioned during a meeting with component suppliers, The Elec alleges that Samsung claimed that there were still some 'challenges' to overcome with the current Galaxy Z Fold4.
Huawei MateStation X 2023 debuts with Intel Core i9-12900H, 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB SSD
Huawei has refreshed the MateStation X, its all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that it now sells as the MateStation X 2023. As expected, Huawei has just upgraded the machine's processor, although this also results in improved connectivity. Specifically, Huawei has equipped the MateStation X 2023 with the Intel Core i9-12900H, eschewing the Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H in which the MateStation X was previously available.
Google Pixel 7 Pro camera visor raises some issues during its JerryRigEverything durability test
The Pixel 7 Pro could have had a better Hallowe'en in 2022, having lost its #1 slot on DxOMark's global camera ratings to the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and all. Therefore, it would not be its best start to this year's winter had it ended its JerryRigEverything session of durability tests in failure. However, while this is not exactly what happened, it seems there are some issues that new Google flagship smartphone's owners might want to keep an eye on in the future.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Reviews: We Found the 10 Best Android Smart Watches for Style, Function, and Fitness
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Android Smartwatches At a Glance How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches The Best Android Smartwatches At a Glance How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches View More The best Android smartwatches have come a long way since the first models burst onto the scene in 2014. Back then, they were pretty utilitarian when it came to their designs and functionality, but they’ve changed so much. Not only is there an abundance of stylish smartwatches that span various manufacturers, but today’s best smartwatches are...
Toshiba Z770 MiniLED TV 2022 model launches with 144 Hz refresh rate
The 2022 Toshiba Z770 MiniLED TV has been launched in China. 65-in and 75-in models are available, with an ultra HD 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The gadgets have over 3,000 micron-level backlight lamp beads with over 500 partitions for light control. The device is listed as having 2,500:1 static and 10,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratios and up to 500 nits brightness. According to the company, ZR and BR chips intelligently optimize the visual and audio experience. Plus, the TV covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supports HDR.
Onyx BOOX releases several new E-readers with styluses and Android support
Onyx BOOX has presented three new E-readers, which the company markets as the Leaf2, Nova 5 and Note X2. Unlike many E-reader manufacturers, Onyx BOOX does not ship its devices with proprietary operating systems. Instead, the company relies on Android, which should provide greater flexibility for installing third-party apps than its competitors.
OPPO N3 robot vacuum with 4,000 Pa suction power and sonic vibration mop launches
The OPPO Smart Life Sweeping Robot N3 has been launched in China. Also known as the Lefant N3, the robot vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power across four levels, with an anti-tangle roller brush. The gadget has a 28 cm (~11.0-in) mopping area with three water levels and provides sonic vibration mopping. The company claims that the mop vibrates 12,000 times per minute. The device has a 450 ml dustbin, 160 ml water tank and disposable antibacterial dry wipes.
