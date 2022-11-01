Read full article on original website
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Horrified disease experts urge farmer to stop cuddling Emmanuel the emu dying of bird flu as photos go viral
Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida,...
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouse stores after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said. The fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were produced Aug. 11...
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Nearly 150,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken Sold at Costco Recalled
Costco is going through it. The retail giant pulled a fan-favorite hummus from store shelves last week due to a mold issue, and now, it's recalling nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken too. According to a notice by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Foster Farms fully cooked...
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Nestlé Issues Recall Over Toll House Cookie Dough Plastic Contamination
In a stunning turn of events, the good folks at Nestle have announced that they are recalling various Toll House cookie dough products. As it turns out, those who have purchased the products in question could be at risk of plastic contamination. If you have purchased any of their ready-to-eat refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products, you will want to read on and learn more.
Watch: Well-trained Malinois uses toilet like a human
One of the worst parts of taking dogs for a walk is stopping every now and then so they can take a pee. But while responsible pet lovers would always follow dog walking etiquette (especially so when it comes to scooping that poop), it would appear one owner has fewer things to worry about than most!
Foster Farms issues recall on frozen cooked chicken patties
Foster Farms has issued a recall on about 150,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked chicken breast patties. The USDA says the patties produced on August 11, 2022 were possibly exposed to hard, clear pieces of plastic. The product specifically being recalled includes 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces of "chicken patties...
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’
Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
Air Esscentials Launches Pet Preferred Fragrance Line
(PRESS RELEASE) MIAMI, FL — Air Esscentials, innovators in environmental scent delivery systems for the retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare and residential industries, will introduce its first-ever pet line of products. The pet fragrance collection will debut Oct. 24, 2022, with the scents Cuddly Cotton, Puppy Petals and Fresh Fur-ever.
Turkey farmers scared about effect bird flu could have on Christmas supplies
Farmers have warned about the potential impact on the supply of turkeys this Christmas due to the UK’s largest outbreak of bird flu.They have reportedly described the current situation as “unbelievably bad” and “the foot and mouth of the poultry industry”.From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of avian influenza.The move is an extension of measures already in force in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex from early October.Our entire business depends on the Christmas market. If we were to get bird flu we would...
Dishwasher vs Washing By Hand: Which Is Cheaper?
When it comes to using the dishwasher vs washing by hand, there’s a clear winner.
Q&A: Is My Dog Allergic to Chicken?
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. "My husband just brought me my fourth Maltese. She's four months old and scratches herself all the time. I took my baby girl to the vet, and even though we feed her good organic dog food, the vet says she's allergic to chicken. I'm at a loss because in order to get organic dog food for her, we have to order from the United States and it takes four months to get here. Is she really allergic to chicken?" —Sheba.
Sky Wellness’s D Oh GeeTM and EquineX Wins 2022 World CBD Awards for Best Pet Range
(PRESS RELEASE) PHOENIX — Sky Wellness‘s D Oh Gee and EquineXÒ have been announced as winners of the 2022 World CBD Awards for Best Pet Range. The company was recognized for its best-selling CBD pet wellness products, including CBD Dog Oil Drops, CBD Daily Duck Bites, CBD Daily Turkey Chewies (also the winner of the 2022 Product of the Year award by Kantar in the CBD Pet category), CBD Horse Supplement Granules, CBD Horse Muscle & Joint Rub, and CBD Horse Bites. The World CBD Award certificate of excellence was given to Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness on Thursday, October 20, 2022, during the organization’s annual gala and awards ceremony, this year held in Barcelona, Spain.
