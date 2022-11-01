Farmers have warned about the potential impact on the supply of turkeys this Christmas due to the UK’s largest outbreak of bird flu.They have reportedly described the current situation as “unbelievably bad” and “the foot and mouth of the poultry industry”.From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of avian influenza.The move is an extension of measures already in force in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex from early October.Our entire business depends on the Christmas market. If we were to get bird flu we would...

