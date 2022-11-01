ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
WSAW

Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Linked to Broncos Star amid Dolphins Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans could be late entrants in the Bradley Chubb sweepstakes, according to Benjamin Allbright of the KOA radio station in Denver. NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins had shown interest in the Denver Broncos pass-rusher as well and might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Broncos.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade. That's where the fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy