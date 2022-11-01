Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers Missing Out On Chase Claypool Trade
While appearing as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, Aaron Rodgers hoped to hear good news related to a potential Packers' trade deadline acquisition. Unfortunately for Rodgers, another NFC North team swooped in and beat Green Bay to the punch. In a move reported earlier today, ...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
Sporting News
Packers trade rumors: Why Green Bay didn't (or couldn't) make a deal before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling as a team. Green Bay had lost four consecutive games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills and were suddenly questioning whether they were in the playoff picture, let alone the division race. Indeed, Green Bay was in dire straits after a...
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
WSAW
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Still Saw Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Was 'Shocked' by Trade to Ravens from Bears; Not Focused on New Contract
After being acquired by the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline this week, linebacker Roquan Smith detailed his reaction to his time with the Chicago Bears coming to an end. "I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said Wednesday, per...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl. "OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade
The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson, GS Have Not Had 'Substantive' New Contract Talks
The Golden State Warriors "did not hold substantive discussions" with Klay Thompson about a new contract this offseason, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. The guard is signed through the 2023-24 season with $43.2 million owed next year. Though the Warriors can agree to a new deal with Thompson next...
Bleacher Report
Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Linked to Broncos Star amid Dolphins Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans could be late entrants in the Bradley Chubb sweepstakes, according to Benjamin Allbright of the KOA radio station in Denver. NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins had shown interest in the Denver Broncos pass-rusher as well and might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Broncos.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players
Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade. That's where the fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to...
Comments / 0