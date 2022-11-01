ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Travis, Jason Kelce tell story of wild sibling fist fight on ‘ManningCast’

By Colin Loughran
 2 days ago

There’s nothing quite like a sibling rivalry.

Travis and Jason Kelce joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday night’s “ManningCast” during the Browns’ win over the Bengals. Not only did the Kelces come dressed like the Mannings with preppy quarter zips, they also told a unique story about the last time they had a fight. Travis Kelce took the lead, and painted quite the picture.

“I’m two years younger and Jason was a wildebeest growing up, so he always was the enforcer in the house,” Travis said. “Jason tells a great story of our last actual fist fight where he punched me in the face after playing a game of basketball.”

The younger Kelce mentioned at this time he was finally as tall as his brother Jason, and decided to retaliate after the initial punch. It is safe to say their parents were not fans of the commotion.

“I picked him up and I threw him on the kitchen floor and knocked the stove off its hinges and everything,” continued the Chiefs’ tight end. “We got yelled at by mom and almost injured dad in the midst of it all. That’s what actually ended up breaking up the fight. We almost hurt my dad and sent him to the hospital.”

The Kelce brothers hug on the field.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Kelce brothers joined the "ManningCast" broadcast.
ESPN

The elder Kelce let his younger brother tell the majority of the tale. However, the longtime Philadelphia Eagle was sure to add his two cents about the situation at the time.

“Don’t break dad,” said the Eagles center.

