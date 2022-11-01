ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Phillies’ Rob Thomson a fan of MLB’s automatic runner in regular season

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he liked the automatic runner in extra innings during the regular season and is pleased it will continue — but only in the regular season.

There is no automatic runner in the postseason.

“During the playoffs, I don’t [like it],” the former Yankees bench coach said. “I think you play baseball.”

But during the grueling regular season, with players now only allowed to be optioned to the minor leagues five times per year and pitchers forced to stay in the minors for 15 days, the rule makes sense, since it helps prevent games that stretch on for 17 or 18 innings.

“When you get into one of those 17-, 18-inning games, you’re going through pretty much everybody out of your bullpen, and then you’ve got to start making player moves,” Thomson said. “And when guys have to be down 15 days and you just sent down three or four of your pitchers, you can’t bring them back, then guys are coming off the roster to fill in, and that’s just not, you don’t want that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkh8O_0itsVkZN00
Rob Thomson is a fan of the ghost runner doing the regular season.
Getty Images

Among the reasons most didn’t consider the Phillies a serious World Series contender earlier in the season was their shaky defense, which has improved of late.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZhjx_0itsVkZN00
Alec Bohm has come ‘full circle’ with Phillies fans after rocky start

But Thomson declined to take any credit for the change after he took over for the fired Joe Girardi.

“I think [defense] was a point of emphasis even from the start of spring training, and it’s kind of evolved and gotten better as time has gone on,” Thomson said.

The self-effacing Thomson put the spotlight on outfield coach Paco Figueroa.

“He’s a much better outfield coach than I was, I can tell you that,’’ Thomson said. “And those guys work for them and they are out there every day shagging and getting reads off the bat and throwing to bases and things like that. … Our defense got better in the second half, but I don’t think it was because I came in and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to make the defense better.’ We said that from the start of spring training. It’s been an evolution throughout the course of the year.”

Another former Met, Justin Turner, won the Roberto Clemente Award for his charitable work in the Los Angeles area with the Dodgers. The award annually goes to the player “who best represents … baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says

If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy