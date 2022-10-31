ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axed radio host Monty Dimond takes a brutal parting shot at KIIS FM as her show The 3pm Pick-Up is pulled off the air - with Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne tipped as replacements

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
 3 days ago

Katie 'Monty' Dimond has found herself without a job after her radio show The 3pm Pick-Up was axed by KIIS FM last week.

And the 40-year-old took a parting shot at her former employer shortly after the news broke, accusing the station's 'bigwigs' of failing to provide 'acceptable terms' for a contract extension.

She posted a farewell message on Instagram thanking her friends and colleagues, before turning her attention to KIIS FM management.

Katie 'Monty' Dimond (pictured) took a parting shot at KIIS FM after her radio show The 3pm Pick-Up was axed last week, accusing the station's 'bigwigs' of failing to provide 'acceptable terms' for a contract extension 

'Bummer that the bigwigs at KIIS couldn't present acceptable terms for us to move forward buttttttttttt dry your tears!' she wrote.

Dimond then told her followers they can still listen to her 'dulcet tones' on her popular podcast Show and Tell.

Her farewell post began: 'After eight years of doing The 3pm Pick Up on the wireless, it’s time to hang up the headphones.

'It has been the world’s BEST job! I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside a cracking little team and my goddd we have giggled hard EVERY SINGLE DAY!'

'Bummer that the bigwigs at KIIS couldn't present acceptable terms for us to move forward buttttttttttt dry your tears!' she wrote on Instagram. (Pictured: Dimond's Instagram post including a picture with co-host Kate Langbroek, centre, and producers Mel Davies, left, and Annalise Ball, right)

The radio presenter thanked her co-hosts Yumi Stynes and Kate Langbroek for all the work they did together 'squealing into the microphone' over the years.

She thanked others, including her producers and former presenters Bec Judd and Chrissie Swan, 'who all played a big part in this all-female powerhouse of a show'.

A long-running KIIS FM radio program, The 3pm Pick Up will broadcast its final show at the end of the year.

Dimond (left) thanked her co-hosts Yumi Stynes (right) and Kate Langbroek (centre) for all the work they did together 'squealing into the microphone' over the years 

The news puts hosts Langbroek, Stynes and Dimond out of a job as the show is rested after 11 years on the air.

Industry rumours suggest The 3pm Pick-Up will be replaced by Life Uncut, a podcast and weekend radio show hosted by Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne.

The pair are said to have signed a multimillion-dollar deal with KIIS FM's parent company ARN to expand their role at the network.

Industry rumours suggest The 3pm Pick-Up will be replaced by Life Uncut, a podcast and weekend radio show hosted by Brittany Hockley (right) and Laura Byrne (left)

The 3pm Pick-Up's future had been looking uncertain for weeks before ARN finally pulled the plug last Friday.

In a statement, ARN Chief Content Officer Duncan Campbell thanked Langbroek, Stynes and Dimond for their years of hard work.

'Their infectious humour and relatable stories have seen The 3pm Pick-Up enjoy continued ratings success. We are truly sad to see them finish up,' he said.

'Their departure is in no way a reflection on the skills of these highly regarded presenters nor the success of the show.'

The 3pm Pick-Up's future had been looking uncertain for weeks before ARN finally pulled the plug last Friday. (Pictured: host Kate Langbroek) 

