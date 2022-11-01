ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phennd.org

Call for Workshop Proposals: PHENND Conference: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement – Jan 13

We are looking for individuals who plan on attending the “PHENND CONFERENCE: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement,” to be held Friday, March 24, 2023, to design and lead paper presentations and workshops. This gathering will be attended by 80-100 students, campus staff, faculty, and community organization staff active in community service, service-learning, and campus-community partnership work. While primarily targeting individuals who are part of the 25+ colleges and universities involved in the Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development (PHENND), this event is also open nationally to practitioners of campus-community partnership.
SWARTHMORE, PA
phennd.org

PHENND Fellows Information Session – Nov 14

Interested in making an impact on students, families, and communities in Philadelphia?. Become an AmeriCorps VISTA and support local nonprofits and schools in the fight against poverty. Join us for a Virtual Information Session to learn more!. We are holding monthly recruitment information sessions about our PHENND Fellows AmeriCorps VISTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

Clean waterways: How we can protect the Delaware Watershed – Nov 15

How do our actions in the city and suburbs affect our waterways?. We may think of the shore as a drive away, but our actions along the river connect us to the oceans around us. Stormwater runoff, wildlife and fish are a few things that connect us to the waterways around us. Learn about how local nonprofits, fishmongers and others are engaging the public, are restoring the health of local fisheries, and how we can protect our waterways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

