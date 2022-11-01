Read full article on original website
phennd.org
PA Invention Convention 2022-2023: A K-12 Student Invention Competition – Dec 1
Creativity, critical thinking, innovation, teamwork, and communication skills are recognized as the skills that prepare students for increasingly complex school, work, and life environments. The Pennsylvania Invention Convention gives students recognition for creating inventions to solve real-world problems. Every K-12 student in Pennsylvania is invited to participate in the Pennsylvania...
phennd.org
Food Security Network Resources for Campuses, PCCE
Partners for Campus-Community Engagement (PCCE) has the following Food Security Network Resources for Campuses:. The HEI Food Security Initiatives Network hosted a panel discussion on food security efforts among campuses in NY. Panelists discussed food recovery efforts and waste management on campuses, meal swipe programs, initiatives to engage student parents and more! Watch the recording of Food For Thought: Ideas to Action Virtual Panel Discussion for Campuses hosted by the HEI Food Security Network.
