Clovis, CA

Hammer Field Mural once again on display in Valley

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmY94_0itsUvvV00

A piece of history that's been protected for decades is now once again on display in the Valley.

It was unveiled Monday during a ceremony at the Memorial Auditorium in Clovis.

Dozens of veterans gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hammer Field Mural.

It was first painted by Private First Class William G. Johnston in 1942 at the Army Air Force base on the site of today's Fresno Air Terminal.

It was removed in sections when the building was scheduled for demolition in 1987.

For years, it was stored at the Fresno Metropolitan Museum and then donated to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District for restoration.

The large mural originally depicted two life-size fighter pilots, a B-18 bolo bomber, barracks and more.

Then in 1944, airman Charles Faust was at Hammer Field after being wounded in overseas combat and added elements, including the new p-61 fighter.

Faust's son, Andrew, attended the ceremony.

"I'm just really touched," he said. "My dad really had a love for art, and to be able to add something to this community is just amazing, and thank God people saved it for everyone to enjoy," he said.

Monday's unveiling marked the start of several events for the district leading up to Veterans Day.

