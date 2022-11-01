ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

FitRec welcomes New England Youth Dance Exchange, a game-changer for high school aged dancers

For aspiring youth dancers, having a panel of judges determine the winners of dance competitions can take the fun out of dance. The New England Youth Dance Exchange is a new type of project — one that brings dancers across the region together not to compete, but to learn from one another, with judges giving confidential feedback not to give out awards, but for dancers to improve.
Storybook Channel hopes to bring diverse narratives to children’s literature

The Boston University chapter of the nonprofit organization Storybook Channel led a book swap at the George Sherman Union last week to raise awareness about their club and its mission to support independent bookstores, donate children’s books to low-income schools and share diverse stories. Hana Yoo, a junior in...
New residential development will replace boarded up City Sports store in Allston

Several developers filed plans to replace the old City Sports at 1035 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston — which closed in 2015 — with a mixed-use building last Tuesday. According to the project application, the new development would be a six-story building with five stories for residential use, with the ground level for commercial use. Seven of the 55 dwelling units would be sold as affordable housing units.
Women’s Hockey Enters Weekend against Providence

The Boston University women’s hockey team (3-5-0, 2-4-0 Hockey East) will face the Providence College Friars (7-2-1, 4-1-1 HE) this weekend as they try to build some momentum from last Saturday’s win at Wally B. Providence is coming off of a tough weekend against Northeastern University (8-1-1, 6-1-1...
Women’s soccer goalie tandem proves two is better than one

For the past two years, Boston University’s women’s soccer team has employed a unique strategy in the six-yard box — splitting their games between two goalies. Sophomore Celia Braun and senior Gretchen Bennett have been alternating in goal, switching at halftime for the past two seasons. Both have been critical in the team’s success over that span, including a Patriot League regular season title, a 22-14-3 record and 124 combined saves.
