Daily Free Press
REVIEW: Fringe Festival production of “Our Town” was a ‘simple joy’ for audiences
I’m not sure what I was expecting when I walked into Boston University’s College of Fine Arts Concert Hall on Saturday night, but it certainly wasn’t a full orchestra already onstage with 20 minutes to curtain and the autumnal glow of electric candles illuminating the space. As...
Daily Free Press
FitRec welcomes New England Youth Dance Exchange, a game-changer for high school aged dancers
For aspiring youth dancers, having a panel of judges determine the winners of dance competitions can take the fun out of dance. The New England Youth Dance Exchange is a new type of project — one that brings dancers across the region together not to compete, but to learn from one another, with judges giving confidential feedback not to give out awards, but for dancers to improve.
Daily Free Press
Storybook Channel hopes to bring diverse narratives to children’s literature
The Boston University chapter of the nonprofit organization Storybook Channel led a book swap at the George Sherman Union last week to raise awareness about their club and its mission to support independent bookstores, donate children’s books to low-income schools and share diverse stories. Hana Yoo, a junior in...
Daily Free Press
First-gen students offer perspective on Newbury Center and President Brown’s legacy
As a final wish from President Robert Brown, a first-generation college graduate himself, the percentage of first-gen students on Boston University’s campus is greater than ever. But with that rise in population, students said resources are high in demand. According to President Brown’s announcement on Sept. 7, the class...
Daily Free Press
Ashley Jackson, BU’s newest sports information director, provides representation and inspiration
After five years in Columbia, South Carolina, Ashley Jackson is beginning a new chapter in her young but impressive career. This past summer, Jackson was hired as an assistant director, strategic communications and a sports information director in Boston University’s Athletic Department. Growing up in northern New Jersey, Jackson,...
Daily Free Press
New residential development will replace boarded up City Sports store in Allston
Several developers filed plans to replace the old City Sports at 1035 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston — which closed in 2015 — with a mixed-use building last Tuesday. According to the project application, the new development would be a six-story building with five stories for residential use, with the ground level for commercial use. Seven of the 55 dwelling units would be sold as affordable housing units.
Daily Free Press
City harm reduction initiative targeted at Mass and Cass prompts varying reactions
The City of Boston announced an initiative to tackle drug use of the unhoused population at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at an Oct. 20 press conference. These measures include a sweep of the encampment at Mass and Cass, relocating the homeless population of Southampton Street...
Daily Free Press
Cambridge throws out zoning parking requirements, moving the city toward less car usage
Cambridge City Council eliminated parking requirements in the zoning code for buildings last Monday to create room for affordable housing, sustainable transportation and other commercial uses, according to a Cambridge policy order. With the amendment now finalized, developers are no longer required to allocate space for parking when constructing housing,...
Daily Free Press
Women’s Hockey Enters Weekend against Providence
The Boston University women’s hockey team (3-5-0, 2-4-0 Hockey East) will face the Providence College Friars (7-2-1, 4-1-1 HE) this weekend as they try to build some momentum from last Saturday’s win at Wally B. Providence is coming off of a tough weekend against Northeastern University (8-1-1, 6-1-1...
Daily Free Press
Kamala Harris visits Boston to rally voters less than one week from Election Day
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College Wednesday evening, rallying voters less than one week away from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Wednesday was the third time in the past two months that Harris visited Boston. At another event earlier...
Daily Free Press
Women’s soccer goalie tandem proves two is better than one
For the past two years, Boston University’s women’s soccer team has employed a unique strategy in the six-yard box — splitting their games between two goalies. Sophomore Celia Braun and senior Gretchen Bennett have been alternating in goal, switching at halftime for the past two seasons. Both have been critical in the team’s success over that span, including a Patriot League regular season title, a 22-14-3 record and 124 combined saves.
