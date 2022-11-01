Read full article on original website
unesco.org
UNESCO to urge governments to investment more in decisive years of early childhood care and education at global conference
Despite strong evidence showing the benefits of early childhood care and education, new UNESCO data shows that 1 out of 4 children aged 5 have never had any form of pre-primary education. This represents 35 million out of 137 million 5-year-old children worldwide. Globally, only half of all countries guarantee free pre-primary education.
ASM Global’s New College Collective Continues to Expand Its Stable of Higher Institutions With Addition of University of Colorado
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences with over 350 of the premier arenas, stadiums, and convention and exhibition centers spanning five continents, is continuing its rapid growth of partnerships with higher education institutions throughout the U.S. with the announcement today of the selection of its ASM Global College Collective to provide consulting, event booking and venue services for the operations and programming of the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field and the Event Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006168/en/ Image courtesy of ASM Global
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
geteducated.com
Online Finance Certificate – Undergraduate & Graduate Programs
Financial advisors, accountants, and bookkeepers are some of the most critical professionals in the business world. These individuals are responsible for balancing books, keeping track of finances, analyzing financial metrics, and maintaining public trust in business organizations. You can earn an online finance certificate and acquire one of these positions, plus boost your resume in months. Read on for a breakdown of the best online finance certificates.
ajmc.com
Dr Sibel Blau Discusses QCCA, NCCA Collaboration on Exigent Research
Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research. Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research in July 2022.
qhubonews.com
A Proclamation on National Entrepreneurship Month, 2022
During National Entrepreneurship Month, we celebrate the doers, dreamers, and job creators whose vision and grit fuel our economy and capture the essence of America. Starting and owning a business has always been a key path to the American Dream — a way to build wealth, serve your neighbors, and leave a mark in a community and on the world. Requiring risk-taking and daring, entrepreneurs faced additional challenges during the pandemic and the economic crisis that it created. Two years ago, hundreds of thousands of small businesses closed, while others struggled to find workers and stock their shelves. But as we have recovered, Americans have responded with entrepreneurial spirit, seizing the opportunity to build new businesses and launch new careers.
itsecuritywire.com
Effective Collaboration Between IT and HR is Critical to Better Cybersecurity
Stronger alignment between IT operations and HR is the first step toward a more secure organization. Despite being a function created to put humans at the heart of how an enterprise is run, Human Resources (HR) teams often fall short of fully aligning with the IT teams and the core technology systems that define how a business is operated and safeguarded from cyber risk.
The Jewish Press
TAU Graduates 7th in the World in Launching Startups
According to PitchBook’s annual university rankings, 814 entrepreneurs with bachelor’s degrees from TAU have established 677 companies and raised investments totaling $26.5 billion – bringing TAU to 7th place in the world and 1st place outside the US in PitchBook’s ranking. PitchBook’s annual university rankings compare...
datafloq.com
Challenges to Successful AI Implementation in Healthcare
“Al will not replace doctors but instead will augment them, enabling physicians to practice better medicine with greater accuracy and increased efficiency.” – By Benjamin Bell (Scottish Scientific Surgeon) Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have received widespread interest in recent years due to their potential to...
Elle
Honoring Its Legacy, SheaMoisture Is Building Up Black Communities, One Indie Business at a Time
“Lifting as we climb” is a phrase that has been used by Black American women in life and business since the late-1800s. SheaMoisture, the iconic hair care company that is so much more than a beauty brand, puts those words into action by reinvesting in the community and supporting Black entrepreneurs and their small businesses. It’s all part of an effort to close the $11 trillion racial wealth gap in the United States.
