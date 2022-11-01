During National Entrepreneurship Month, we celebrate the doers, dreamers, and job creators whose vision and grit fuel our economy and capture the essence of America. Starting and owning a business has always been a key path to the American Dream — a way to build wealth, serve your neighbors, and leave a mark in a community and on the world. Requiring risk-taking and daring, entrepreneurs faced additional challenges during the pandemic and the economic crisis that it created. Two years ago, hundreds of thousands of small businesses closed, while others struggled to find workers and stock their shelves. But as we have recovered, Americans have responded with entrepreneurial spirit, seizing the opportunity to build new businesses and launch new careers.

