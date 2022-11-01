We are looking for individuals who plan on attending the “PHENND CONFERENCE: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement,” to be held Friday, March 24, 2023, to design and lead paper presentations and workshops. This gathering will be attended by 80-100 students, campus staff, faculty, and community organization staff active in community service, service-learning, and campus-community partnership work. While primarily targeting individuals who are part of the 25+ colleges and universities involved in the Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development (PHENND), this event is also open nationally to practitioners of campus-community partnership.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO