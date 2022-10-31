Read full article on original website
Cascade Natural Gas bills to jump 20% this month. Here’s why it is going up
Grants are available for lower-income families to help pay the increase.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
Realtors weigh in on current Tampa Bay housing market
If you’ve been trying to buy a home in the Tampa Bay area, you’ve likely felt the pain of people paying for this price of paradise, but experts think home prices are leveling out.
WA attorney general warns of more possible scams
Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
thestand.org
State sues to block Albertsons cash-out with merger pending
AG Bob Ferguson aims to stop grocer’s $4 billion shareholder payout as anti-trust regulators consider Kroger merger; Sens. Murray and Cantwell also express opposition. In Washington state, Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen, while Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer. Albertsons and Kroger account for the vast majority of grocery stores in Washington, with 216 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state and 114 Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and QFC stores. Reports indicate that more than half of households in the Seattle metro area alone most frequently shop at a store owned by one of the companies.
Nearly half of voters oppose gas-powered car sale ban in Washington, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash — More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
KUOW
AG files suit to block $4 billion pre-merger payout to Albertsons' shareholders
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Tuesday to prevent Albertsons from paying $4 billion to its shareholders before a proposed merger with Kroger can be reviewed by state and federal regulators. Ferguson said the “special dividend” payment would undercut Albertsons’ ability to compete during the time government regulators...
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
Washington State Attorney General files lawsuit against Albertsons, Kroger
The attorney general in Washington State is launching a legal fight against both Albertsons and Kroger.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
KOMO News
What to expect on election night in Washington state
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
