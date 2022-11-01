ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WEST CHESTER, PA
WGME

'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
EXTON, PA
phennd.org

Call for Workshop Proposals: PHENND Conference: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement – Jan 13

We are looking for individuals who plan on attending the “PHENND CONFERENCE: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement,” to be held Friday, March 24, 2023, to design and lead paper presentations and workshops. This gathering will be attended by 80-100 students, campus staff, faculty, and community organization staff active in community service, service-learning, and campus-community partnership work. While primarily targeting individuals who are part of the 25+ colleges and universities involved in the Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development (PHENND), this event is also open nationally to practitioners of campus-community partnership.
SWARTHMORE, PA
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phennd.org

PHENND Fellows Information Session – Nov 14

Interested in making an impact on students, families, and communities in Philadelphia?. Become an AmeriCorps VISTA and support local nonprofits and schools in the fight against poverty. Join us for a Virtual Information Session to learn more!. We are holding monthly recruitment information sessions about our PHENND Fellows AmeriCorps VISTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Giant Pennsylvania settles federal suit over work documents for non-citizens

The Justice Department announced reached a settlement agreement with the Giant Company LLC d/b/a Giant Food (Giant), a Carlisle, PA-based grocery store chain. Giant is owned by the same corporate parent (Ahold) as Giant based in Landover, MD, but is a separate operation. Giant Landover has stores in Delaware, with Pennsylvania Giant operating a store in Kennett Square.
CARLISLE, PA
csbsjurecord.com

Administration reevaluates weekend busing

The Link may be shortening late weekend hours. The Link Task Force is evaluating the current late night weekend busing hours as student misconduct increases. The bus monitors hope to mitigate the problem. As students misconduct increases on the Link, administration wants to limit weekend late-night bus hours. Common behavior-issues...

