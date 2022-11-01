Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Washington Examiner
West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people
EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
phennd.org
Call for Workshop Proposals: PHENND Conference: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement – Jan 13
We are looking for individuals who plan on attending the “PHENND CONFERENCE: Immigration & Refugee Resettlement,” to be held Friday, March 24, 2023, to design and lead paper presentations and workshops. This gathering will be attended by 80-100 students, campus staff, faculty, and community organization staff active in community service, service-learning, and campus-community partnership work. While primarily targeting individuals who are part of the 25+ colleges and universities involved in the Philadelphia Higher Education Network for Neighborhood Development (PHENND), this event is also open nationally to practitioners of campus-community partnership.
fox29.com
'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl. The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside...
phennd.org
Middle States Commission on Higher Education 2022 Annual Conference: Empowering Higher Education – Dec 7-9
Registration is now open for the in-person Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) 2022 Annual Conference: Empowering Higher Education from December 7-9, 2022, in Philadelphia, PA. We are excited to gather together again for the first time in two years and to welcome you at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pa. doctors and elected officials criticize Oz’s abortion comments
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I am talking to you from...
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
phennd.org
PHENND Fellows Information Session – Nov 14
Interested in making an impact on students, families, and communities in Philadelphia?. Become an AmeriCorps VISTA and support local nonprofits and schools in the fight against poverty. Join us for a Virtual Information Session to learn more!. We are holding monthly recruitment information sessions about our PHENND Fellows AmeriCorps VISTA...
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Giant Pennsylvania settles federal suit over work documents for non-citizens
The Justice Department announced reached a settlement agreement with the Giant Company LLC d/b/a Giant Food (Giant), a Carlisle, PA-based grocery store chain. Giant is owned by the same corporate parent (Ahold) as Giant based in Landover, MD, but is a separate operation. Giant Landover has stores in Delaware, with Pennsylvania Giant operating a store in Kennett Square.
Philly high school students make 3-D printed water filters to help Mississippi town
A group of Philly teens hand-delivered 3-D printed water filters to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.
csbsjurecord.com
Administration reevaluates weekend busing
The Link may be shortening late weekend hours. The Link Task Force is evaluating the current late night weekend busing hours as student misconduct increases. The bus monitors hope to mitigate the problem. As students misconduct increases on the Link, administration wants to limit weekend late-night bus hours. Common behavior-issues...
Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central School Has Impressive List of Famous Hollywood Alumni
In fact, the Montgomery County academy is one of the most top ranked K–12 Quaker schools in the nation and been consistently providing Hollywood A-list celebrities for decades. The all-star alumni from the school include music stars as John Legend and direct mega-stars such as Jennifer Aniston. The schools...
WCU Graduate, Coaching Legend an Advocate for Women’s Sports for Decades
Josie Harper, a 1965 West Chester University graduate and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee, has been an advocate for women’s sports in the Ivy League for decades, writes Justin Lafleur for USA Lacrosse Magazine. Harper grew up in the Philadelphia area, where she played competitive basketball in...
billypenn.com
Survivor’s daughter appreciates city apology for Holmesburg prison experiments, urges Penn to do more
Adrianne Jones-Alston’s life mimics that of her late father Leodus Jones down to how she organizes her desk. She laughed as she recalled visiting her father’s Philadelphia home office and seeing how his papers and pens lined up exactly hers did back home in Virginia. “My father has...
DA Krasner warns any who would interfere in Philly elections: ‘Don’t’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. In 2020, two men with guns arrived in Philadelphia with plans to interfere with the vote-counting process that was underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They traveled from Virginia in a vehicle sporting stickers promoting a QAnon conspiracy theory.
NBC Philadelphia
Officials Reverse Ban on Hoodies Following Protest, Fights at Delco High School
School officials in Delaware County have reversed a ban on hooded sweatshirts and hats after the ban led to numerous demonstrations, fights and the arrest of ten students earlier this week. Video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the fights inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on Tuesday....
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
