Partners for Campus-Community Engagement (PCCE) has the following Food Security Network Resources for Campuses:. The HEI Food Security Initiatives Network hosted a panel discussion on food security efforts among campuses in NY. Panelists discussed food recovery efforts and waste management on campuses, meal swipe programs, initiatives to engage student parents and more! Watch the recording of Food For Thought: Ideas to Action Virtual Panel Discussion for Campuses hosted by the HEI Food Security Network.

2 DAYS AGO