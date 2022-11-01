Read full article on original website
PSSE Virtual Meeting: STEM Education Policy and Funding Update – Nov 3
The PA Statewide STEM Ecosystem (PSSE) Meeting, STEM Education Policy and Funding Update, will be led by Miriam Krause, Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN), and Jeff Remington, Penn State Center for Science and the Schools. Are you interested to hear what might change in STEM education policy under our...
Food Security Network Resources for Campuses, PCCE
Partners for Campus-Community Engagement (PCCE) has the following Food Security Network Resources for Campuses:. The HEI Food Security Initiatives Network hosted a panel discussion on food security efforts among campuses in NY. Panelists discussed food recovery efforts and waste management on campuses, meal swipe programs, initiatives to engage student parents and more! Watch the recording of Food For Thought: Ideas to Action Virtual Panel Discussion for Campuses hosted by the HEI Food Security Network.
