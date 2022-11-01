Read full article on original website
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
nextbigfuture.com
State of AI 2022
The State of AI 2022 report was released a few days ago. * Deep Mind, Open AI and Google (neural net transformers team) are source of over two dozen AI startups. * Almost $3 trillion in enterprise value for companies (private and public) using or creating a lot of Saas AI.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
RS Recommends: 5 Online Learning Sites That Can Help You Boost Your Resume
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been cooped up inside, or have found some spare time that you’d like to use productively, you should consider taking an online course. The rise of online courses correlated to the increased amount of time we spent at home last year, but even as things begin opening up, people are appreciating the convenience and variety of the best online learning sites. Several online learning sites allow you to take classes on topics you’re actually interested in without...
MedicalXpress
Everyday digital assistance to coordinate a health plan with a doctor
Should I exercise? Is a bike ride overdoing it? These are some of the questions commonly asked by patients with heart problems, tumors or orthopedic problems. In the future, the "Quantified Health System" from the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems FOKUS might be able to help individuals with questions like these.
freightwaves.com
Transflo’s new app automates back-office processes
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renee Krug talks about her logistics experience, Six Sigma, process improvement and the system that Transflo is using. DETAILS:...
gripped.com
Gripped is hiring a Affiliate Marketing Associate
Gripped Publishing is hiring a data-minded, growth-oriented Affiliate Marketing Associate with strong communication skills to help with various tasks related to our growing affiliate content. Our properties include a number of outdoor/active lifestyle sites including runningmagazine.ca, cyclingmagazine.ca, gripped.com and triathlonmagazine.ca. If you have the ambition to grow in affiliate and performance marketing, let’s talk!
hackernoon.com
Meet Clique: An Identity Oracle That Brings Web2 User Behaviors to Web3
The founders of , an identity-oracle protocol connecting. , are proud to announce its first alpha launch this winter. Their first product will allow users to securely share social media and content consumption behaviors with interested parties. Their initial partners include on-chain social graphs, DID protocols, NFT projects, web3 games, guilds, and web2 IPs/brands.
itbusinessnet.com
USU Software Asset Management is Verified for Data Discovery of JAVA Software
USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for JAVA software. Möglingen, Germany – 2 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of JAVA software. This means that Oracle will accept data from the USU solution instead of deploying Oracle measurement tools in case of the preparation for an audit.
Phys.org
A case for the empirics-first approach that develops marketing-relevant insights from real-world problems
Researchers from Dartmouth College, Tilburg University, University of Technology Sydney, University of New South Wales, University of Sydney, and University of Florida published a new article in the Journal of Marketing that advocates for an empirics-first (EF) approach for research in marketing. The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing,...
salestechstar.com
RingCentral Selected by Healius to Transform Telephony and Contact Center Platform Australia-wide
Healius Limited, one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to deploy an integrated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. This technology investment is designed to improve the doctor and patient experience in Healius’ pathology and diagnostic imaging practices through improvements in communications, initially within the fundamental area of voice and in the longer term adding other communications channels. It is also expected to drive workforce and operational efficiency through the analytics and insights provided by the RingCentral platform.
ffnews.com
AccessPay and Finastra Announce Collaboration to Deliver Corporate-to-bank Connectivity
AccessPay, the leading corporate-to-bank integration partner, and Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, have teamed up to remove the challenges and reduce the costs associated with traditional corporate banking’s host-to-host connections. Enabling banks to offer direct connectivity for payments to a wider range of corporate...
Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Jewish Press
TAU Graduates 7th in the World in Launching Startups
According to PitchBook’s annual university rankings, 814 entrepreneurs with bachelor’s degrees from TAU have established 677 companies and raised investments totaling $26.5 billion – bringing TAU to 7th place in the world and 1st place outside the US in PitchBook’s ranking. PitchBook’s annual university rankings compare...
Web3 Educational Platform Metakademy Offers World's First Earn While You Learn Crypto, NFT Course
Metakey on Tuesday announced a partnership with Layer-1 blockchain Wire Network, to support the relaunch of the Web3 education platform, Metakademy. Metakey is a platform-neutral and interoperable Web3.0 toolmaker. The platform's main offering is a single token, which can be used to morph into avatars, guns, vehicles, exp bonuses, access to unique educational content, and VIP experiences at virtual events when combined with other platforms and games.
itsecuritywire.com
Effective Collaboration Between IT and HR is Critical to Better Cybersecurity
Stronger alignment between IT operations and HR is the first step toward a more secure organization. Despite being a function created to put humans at the heart of how an enterprise is run, Human Resources (HR) teams often fall short of fully aligning with the IT teams and the core technology systems that define how a business is operated and safeguarded from cyber risk.
daystech.org
UTSA Academy of Distinguished Researchers inducts AI thought leader | UTSA Today | UTSA
Akopian and Kudithipudi labored collectively to ascertain a analysis collaboration with the United States Army Research Laboratory and submitted a National Science Foundation AI Institute proposal. During the course of those discussions, Akopian has been impressed by Kudithipudi’s grasp on the speculation of neuroscience, computational modeling, neuromorphic engineering and the physics of rising units, and AI fashions that give her a singular strategic benefit as a researcher on this discipline.
geekwire.com
Health informatics startup Truveta unveils search engine to probe data from 70M patients
More than two years after its founding, health data startup Truveta released a platform Tuesday that provides access to information from more than 70 million patients. The tool, Truveta Studio, culls de-identified data from patients across the startup’s 25 health system partners. “It’s a system that’s been designed to...
aogdigital.com
ADIPEC: Kongsberg Digital App to Optimize Drilling and Well Ops in Real Time
Norway's Kongsberg Digital has launched a new application at ADIPEC, which promises to enable oil and gas operators to follow their key performance indicator (KPI) progress on drilling and well operations in real time. According to Kongsberg Digital, invisible lost time (ILT) – the difference between actual operational duration and...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
