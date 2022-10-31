Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Northeast Recycling Council’s Fall Conference Focused on Two Days of the Next Frontier of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle
The Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) held their first in-person conference since the pandemic, and it was a packed event. After a welcome by Josh Kelly, Materials Management Section Chief for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and NERC’s Vice President, he introduced the organization’s new Executive Director, Megan Fontes, who stepped into the role after Lynn Rubinstein retired this year. With a decade of experience in corporate communications, and working in a non-profit organization, Megan is poised to lead NERC into the next chapter. She expressed that she was glad to be joining NERC at a critical time and looked forward to continuing the momentum that Lynn established, emphasizing the need to create more opportunities between public and private entities as well as government agencies.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Maryland to Mandate Food Waste Recycling for Big Firms
Maryland farms could get new opportunities to profit from food waste as the state begins requiring large food producers to recycle. Hospitals, stadiums and other entities producing at least 2 tons of food waste per week will, starting in January, have to send their nutrient-rich scraps to an anaerobic digester, compost facility or livestock feeding operation instead of a landfill or incinerator. Supporters hope the law, passed in 2021, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit farmers. The program tackles a glaring inefficiency in U.S. food production. A third of the country’s food goes uneaten, and less than 20% of the discarded material gets repurposed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Expands Plastic Producer Probe into Bag Manufacturers
California’s attorney general on Wednesday sent letters to top plastic bag manufacturers requesting information about their claims that the bags they produce are recyclable, the latest move by the state to scrutinize the plastics industry and their role in the global plastic pollution crisis. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent letters to seven manufacturers of plastic bags including Novolex, Inteplast and Papier-Mettler demanding that they substantiate claims that their bags used by California retailers are recyclable. The companies were not immediately available for comment.
Comments / 0