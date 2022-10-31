Read full article on original website
WA attorney general warns of more possible scams
Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Nearly half of voters oppose gas-powered car sale ban in Washington, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash — More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new...
KOMO News
What to expect on election night in Washington state
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls
Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
thestand.org
State sues to block Albertsons cash-out with merger pending
AG Bob Ferguson aims to stop grocer’s $4 billion shareholder payout as anti-trust regulators consider Kroger merger; Sens. Murray and Cantwell also express opposition. In Washington state, Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen, while Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer. Albertsons and Kroger account for the vast majority of grocery stores in Washington, with 216 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state and 114 Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and QFC stores. Reports indicate that more than half of households in the Seattle metro area alone most frequently shop at a store owned by one of the companies.
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
Purple haze: The battle over WA state's political no-man's-lands
One drizzling afternoon earlier this month, I stood in the Issaquah home of King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, who was hosting a couple dozen doorbellers to help re-elect U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier. It’s an unassuming point on the map: a hamlet tucked away near the Cascade Mountains, bombarded that day...
Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm
With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Natural gas users in Washington will see higher rates starting on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approved rate increases for all four of the state's investor-owned, natural gas utilities Purchased Gas Cost Adjustments (PGAs) on Monday. This means Washingtonians will see higher rates on their natural gas bills. WUTC said the rate increase was approved...
Washington State Attorney General files lawsuit against Albertsons, Kroger
The attorney general in Washington State is launching a legal fight against both Albertsons and Kroger.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
