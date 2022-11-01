Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Americans unsure about God are a growing force in politics—typically more politically active than white evangelicals
It's hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout. Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according to the Federal Election Commission—nearly 22 million more than just four years prior.
Biden administration targets gig economy while midterm elections grab headlines
With the midterm elections dominating headlines across Washington, D.C., the Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule affecting who is considered an employee and who works independently, setting up a battle that could last well into next year.
The GOP is Winning Its War Against Higher Education. We'll All Lose as a Result | Opinion
The past several years have made clear that Republicans have become committed to waging an all out war against higher education by attacking its finances, seeking to regulate the content of professors' speech, and seeking to end the institution of tenure. The GOP is currently winning on all three of these fronts, and unless the tide soon turns, the end result will be a devastating loss to the United States as a whole.
MSNBC
President Biden to give speech on preserving, protecting democracy
President Biden on Wednesday evening will deliver remarks on preserving and protecting our democracy.Nov. 2, 2022.
Op-Ed: Politics is flooded with cash. Divert more of it to young campaign workers
If you’ve spent any time around political campaigns this year, you’ll have heard the stories. One candidate started field operations — knocking on doors, organizing volunteers, speaking directly with voters — months later than usual because the campaign couldn’t find anyone to take charge. Another had no press team until after Labor Day, despite being locked in a toss-up race. Quite a few, in fact, have gone the entire campaign cycle without a single press staffer.
yr.media
Gen Z Opinions Shaking Republicans In Midterm Elections
Gen Z’s opinions on voter issues may hurt Republicans in the midterm elections. In November, voters will head to the polls and determine the makeup of Congress for the following two years. Since the end of the primary elections, both parties have been preparing for the midterms and there is much speculation about who will win,
Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged
“I think the biggest threat [to democracy] will be if the exhausted majority is too tired to get engaged. I think that’s a threat: Good people doing nothing or good people sitting on the sidelines.”-Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio. History is replete with examples...
Ars Technica
Interventions that reduce partisan vitriol don’t help democracy
It's no secret that the US is suffering from a reduced commitment to one of its foundational principles: democratic representation. Gerrymandering, political violence, and unfounded accusations of election fraud are in the news regularly, and the widespread support for them raises questions about why so much of the population has suddenly turned against democratic ideas.
Congressional report finds health care sector ‘uniquely vulnerable’ to cyber attacks
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a report on Thursday outlining cybersecurity threats in the health care sector and ways the federal government can improve security standards in the industry. The report, which is divided into three sections, recommends that the federal government improve the...
