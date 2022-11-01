ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Americans unsure about God are a growing force in politics—typically more politically active than white evangelicals

It's hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout. Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according to the Federal Election Commission—nearly 22 million more than just four years prior.
Newsweek

The GOP is Winning Its War Against Higher Education. We'll All Lose as a Result | Opinion

The past several years have made clear that Republicans have become committed to waging an all out war against higher education by attacking its finances, seeking to regulate the content of professors' speech, and seeking to end the institution of tenure. The GOP is currently winning on all three of these fronts, and unless the tide soon turns, the end result will be a devastating loss to the United States as a whole.
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: Politics is flooded with cash. Divert more of it to young campaign workers

If you’ve spent any time around political campaigns this year, you’ll have heard the stories. One candidate started field operations — knocking on doors, organizing volunteers, speaking directly with voters — months later than usual because the campaign couldn’t find anyone to take charge. Another had no press team until after Labor Day, despite being locked in a toss-up race. Quite a few, in fact, have gone the entire campaign cycle without a single press staffer.
yr.media

Gen Z Opinions Shaking Republicans In Midterm Elections

Gen Z’s opinions on voter issues may hurt Republicans in the midterm elections. In November, voters will head to the polls and determine the makeup of Congress for the following two years. Since the end of the primary elections, both parties have been preparing for the midterms and there is much speculation about who will win,
Ars Technica

Interventions that reduce partisan vitriol don’t help democracy

It's no secret that the US is suffering from a reduced commitment to one of its foundational principles: democratic representation. Gerrymandering, political violence, and unfounded accusations of election fraud are in the news regularly, and the widespread support for them raises questions about why so much of the population has suddenly turned against democratic ideas.

