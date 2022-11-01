Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
12newsnow.com
Man formerly convicted in 2010 death of woman and her daughter in Beaumont asks to be released on bond
Joseph Colone, Jr. was sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her daughter Brianna Goodman. His conviction was overturned in 2022.
KFDM-TV
Port Neches man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking throughout Southeast Texas
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — U.S. Attorney's Office - Two Southeast Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston. and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty to...
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts Channin Ardoin for murder of Jason West
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man for murdering a homeowner in a case where he's accused of setting a fire to cover up the crime. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's still waiting for the preliminary autopsy results, but that West was murdered prior to the fire.
Beaumont man indicted for murder of minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man accused in the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October has been formally indicted on the charge. Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just over a...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police Officers Association and city officials move forward on labor agreement
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Officers Association and the city of Beaumont are moving forward with a new labor agreement. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports that both sides say the changes should help the police department retain experienced officers.
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
'Lock those doors' : Lumberton residents fall victim to series of vehicle break-ins
LUMBERTON, Texas — A neighborhood in Lumberton experienced a series of car break-ins, leaving residents with stolen money, checks and even firearms. It happened on Friday, October 28th in the early morning hours. Lumberton police tells 12News a man wearing a black hoodie hit a number of homes on...
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
KFDM-TV
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 west Beaumont shooting death
BEAUMONT — A suspect has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in west Beaumont in 2019. Prosecutors tell KFDM/Fox 4 that Jamirious Gardner pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson. Gardner also pleaded guilty to six burglaries. Judge John Stevens will sentence Gardner at a later date. He could receive 10 years for the burglaries, to be served concurrently, and 10 years for murder, also to be served concurrently. He could have received up to life for the murder charge.
KFDM-TV
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
12newsnow.com
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators Tuesday
The remains of Kolby William Kulhanek will be removed on Tuesday, November 1. The exhumation order was signed by Hardin County Judge Early Stover.
daystech.org
Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
Comments / 0