Virat Kohli leaves Team India stumped with stunning answer
India talisman Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer on the planet and that’s why he remains in the spotlight wherever the team travels. Sometimes, Virat Kohli’s vast legion of fans has created problems for him, and something similar happened on Monday when someone entered his hotel room in Perth without his permission. The […] The post Virat Kohli leaves Team India stumped with stunning answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
India legend blasts Rohit Sharma, Dravid over Rishabh Pant ‘humiliation’
One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.
‘Fraud’ Rahul Dravid slammed for his KL Rahul remarks
Fans have lashed out at Rahul Dravid after the India head coach threw his weight behind out-of-form opener KL Rahul who has failed in all three matches the Men in Blue have played in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far in Australia. KL Rahul made scores of 4, 9,...
India supporters slam Bangladesh over Virat Kohli ‘cheating’ claims
Team India supporters have lashed out at Bangladesh following claims of cheating levied on Virat Kohli by their wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan. The Bangladesh cricketer accused the maestro Virat Kohli of “fake fielding” after his team lost to the Rohit Sharma-led team in a crucial Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
Meet the Daring Father-Daughter Motorcycle Duo Who Are Defying Stereotypes About Pakistan
Ghar ki murgi daal barabar. My conversation with bikers Ghazal Farooqi and her father Qazi Farooqi starts with a popular Pakistani saying that essentially translates to “not valuing what is in one’s own home,” which Qazi cites as the reason for the relative lack of domestic tourism in the country. While most Pakistanis with discretionary income opt to holiday in the likes of Dubai and London, the father-daughter duo frequently escape the noisy southern city of Karachi for the serenity of the north. But more on that later.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach
Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
Netizens make fun of India vice-captain after Adelaide thriller
Netizens are having fun at India opener KL Rahul’s expense despite his return to form against Bangladesh in a Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Though KL Rahul played a blistering knock of 50 off 32 deliveries, social media users still posted jokes and memes – while some praised him for his […] The post Netizens make fun of India vice-captain after Adelaide thriller appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athiya Shetty memes galore as KL Rahul hits blistering fifty in Adelaide
India vice-captain stormed back to form on Wednesday as he made a blistering fifty against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and company in the T20 World Cup. Despite his heroics with the bat, KL Rahul was still trolled on social media with several netizens posting Athiya Shetty memes to poke fun at him.
Shadab Khan stars to keep Pakistan T20 semis hopes alive
SYDNEY (AP) — Pakistan stayed in contention for the T20 World Cup semifinals after beating South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-affected match on Thursday. South Africa would have clinched a top-four berth with a win, and has a last chance on Sunday against the Netherlands. Pakistan has...
Internet flooded with memes after big Virat Kohli controversy
On Thursday, Virat Kohli found himself on top of the trending charts on Twitter following Bangladesh cricketer Nurul Hasan’s accusations against him. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter alleged that Team India’s talisman cheated in his team’s five-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide in the crucial Group 2 game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE: England cricket's racism trial is set to be held in PUBLIC this month as Michael Vaughan faces current England star Adil Rashid, who backed claims the Ashes-winning captain used racist language towards Azeem Rafiq while at Yorkshire
English cricket's racism trial is set to be held in public this month with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current leg spinner Adil Rashid in the witness box following a sensational ruling on Wednesday. Sportsmail has learned that the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] informed all parties on...
Details of Indian Visa for US and French Citizens
Although you can leave India using 4 different travel methods namely by air, cruise, train or bus, only 2 entry methods are valid when entering India with e-Visa (India Visa Online). enter the country. by plane and cruise. According to Indian Immigration Rules for e-Visa India or e-Visa India, you are required to enter India by air or cruise at certain airports and ports when applying for Tourist or Business e-Visa India-Visa for India.
Interviewing African Songstress & Zimbabwean Crown Jewel, Tamy Moyo
Tamy Moyo is one of Africa and Zimbabwe’s foremost musicians. She has touched several people worldwide through her mercurial talent. The songstress has also sold out countless arenas/venues in her native country of Zimbabwe. She has millions of fans throughout Africa, predominantly in Southern Africa. Her presence across all social media and streaming platforms is quite vast. Tamy is also verified on both Facebook and Instagram. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Tamy Moyo (TM). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
