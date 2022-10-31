Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Best Fall Menu Items in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Star Reliever Barely Qualifies for Big Raise
Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips, their best bullpen arm in 2022, just qualified for Super Two status, earning himself a big raise for 2023.
FOX Sports
Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'
Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
Dodgers Free Agency: LA Features 6 Players in Top-50 Free Agent List
Six 2022 Dodgers, including three All-Stars, are among Keith Law's Top 50 free agents in his latest list at The Athletic.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin earned "Super Two" status, making him eligible for salary arbitration despite not yet having three years of service time.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros, Phillies tied; Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros are facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his...
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander talks first World Series win with brother, Ben
In his ninth career World Series start, 16 years after his first appearance in the Fall Classic, Justin Verlander was finally the winning pitcher on the game's biggest stage. The Astros ace caught up with his younger brother, Flippin' Bats host Ben Verlander, after Houston's 3-2 victory in Philadelphia. "Just...
FOX Sports
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter. “He's one of the best,”...
Watch: Segura Puts Another Run on the Board
The Philadelphia Phillies cut the Houston Astros lead in half with an eighth-inning RBI single from Jean Segura.
ESPN
MLS can be world's top league by 2026, says Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin brushed off suggestions he needs to test himself in Europe by stating that Major League Soccer could become the "top league in the world" by 2026. Curtin was speaking to ESPN's Herculez Gomez ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup final, where his team will take...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: An ode to Phillies fans, who showed up for 8 fantastic games
PHILADELPHIA — Forty days ago, Citizens Bank Park hosted a goodbye party. Very few people showed up. Oh, how the times have changed. On Sept. 25, the Phillies played the Atlanta Braves in their final home game of the regular season on "Fan Appreciation Day." The fans were, understandably, not in the most appreciative mood.
FOX Sports
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game would be his last. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was...
FOX Sports
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
