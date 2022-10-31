Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO