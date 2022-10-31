ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'

Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
FOX Sports

Justin Verlander talks first World Series win with brother, Ben

In his ninth career World Series start, 16 years after his first appearance in the Fall Classic, Justin Verlander was finally the winning pitcher on the game's biggest stage. The Astros ace caught up with his younger brother, Flippin' Bats host Ben Verlander, after Houston's 3-2 victory in Philadelphia. "Just...
FOX Sports

Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter. “He's one of the best,”...
ESPN

MLS can be world's top league by 2026, says Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin brushed off suggestions he needs to test himself in Europe by stating that Major League Soccer could become the "top league in the world" by 2026. Curtin was speaking to ESPN's Herculez Gomez ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup final, where his team will take...
FOX Sports

Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game would be his last. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was...
FOX Sports

Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
