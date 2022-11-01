Read full article on original website
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
Expansion of nature park in Caddo Parish on the ballot
BLANCHARD, La - Caddo Parish voters have to make a decision on Walter B. Jacobs nature park. The park is a 155 acre forest with hiking, bird watching, nature trails, and live animals In Blanchard, Louisiana. Proposition 6 on the Caddo Parish ballot seeks approval for a $20 million bond for expansion and renovation of the park.
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief
TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
Bossier Parish man convicted of killing motel clerk
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier Parish man who savagely beat and robbed an elderly motel employee who later died was convicted of the slaying Tuesday in Caddo District Court. Wesley Harper III, 33, of Princeton, was found guilty of the Oct. 15, 2019 attack at the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Drive, which left night manager Robert Dehn, 75, clinging to life with critical injuries to his face and head. Dehn never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on Nov. 30, 2019.
Behind the Badge: Dustin Dennis, Plain Dealing SRO
PLAIN DEALING, La. - A school resource officer at one ArkLaTex school is making a real difference. He's more than just an officer. He's a friend to many of the students. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Plain Dealing's Dustin Dennis. If you'd...
What's Happening: Nov. 4-6
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Hebert's Town & Country & Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission present the 2022 LRCA Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana!. Over $250,000 awarded in cash and prizes to the top...
Shreveport man convicted of 2016 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was convicted of the slayings Monday in Caddo District Court. The two-man, 10-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder against Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, for the Nov. 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
Mayor Perkins to share vision for Shreveport in State of the City address
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his second State of the City to discuss public safety, the economy, the city budget, and technology on Thursday. It comes five days before he faces challengers for his job. Last year, Perkins delivered a State of the City address on Nov. 27.
Psychiatrist testifies Taylor Parker takes responsibility for actions
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial ended early Wednesday when the defense team had no available witnesses to testify. Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday. It's expected to wrap up and be handed to a jury by the end of the week.
Shreveport police looking for mailbox theft suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. - On September 22, Shreveport Police officers responded to a report of an unknown black male who had broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. The same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation, detectives obtained...
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
Sheriff's Safety Town hosts annual Trunk or Treat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy. Participating agencies include:. Shreveport Fire Department. Louisiana State Police - Troop G.
First KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of 2022 makes a run for it
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new holiday season so that means a new batch of kids dashing through the toy aisles in the wildly popular KTBS 3 Minute Smile. Our first winner this year was Demiya Turel, 9. She's a third grader at Atkins Technology Elementary School in Shreveport. After...
Street dedication and celebration for Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport recognized Lloyd Thompson Tuesday in honor of his many achievements and loyalty towards the Caddo/Shreveport community for over three decades. The 1300 block of Milam Street was dedicated to his memory. He died April 4, 2020. Known as a "gentle giant," Thompson served...
2022 ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana was a huge success. It's estimated that supporters spent more than $502,000 at the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Grand Champion Steer, raised by Matt vinson from Tensas, sold for $19,875. The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state involved in 4-H and FFA.
James Burton cancer free following surgery at Vanderbilt University Hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native and legendary guitarist James Burton is now cancer free, according to a recent social media post. Burton posted on his Facebook page that doctors say his cancer treatment at Vanderbilt University Hospital was successful. Burton underwent surgery about a month ago. He says he'll need...
