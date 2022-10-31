Read full article on original website
Maryland to Mandate Food Waste Recycling for Big Firms
Maryland farms could get new opportunities to profit from food waste as the state begins requiring large food producers to recycle. Hospitals, stadiums and other entities producing at least 2 tons of food waste per week will, starting in January, have to send their nutrient-rich scraps to an anaerobic digester, compost facility or livestock feeding operation instead of a landfill or incinerator. Supporters hope the law, passed in 2021, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit farmers. The program tackles a glaring inefficiency in U.S. food production. A third of the country’s food goes uneaten, and less than 20% of the discarded material gets repurposed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Hawaii is About to Launch One of the Nation’s Most Ambitious Tech Waste Recycling Programs
Hawaii is implementing one of the most ambitious electronic waste recycling plans in the country, but some Hawaii retailers are afraid it will mean higher prices and less selection. Ironically, Hawaii has no ability to recycle electronic devices. Instead, the material has to be collected and shipped to processing centers elsewhere. The goal of the new law is to have manufacturers collect and ship out more and more of the used-up products.
