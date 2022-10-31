Maryland farms could get new opportunities to profit from food waste as the state begins requiring large food producers to recycle. Hospitals, stadiums and other entities producing at least 2 tons of food waste per week will, starting in January, have to send their nutrient-rich scraps to an anaerobic digester, compost facility or livestock feeding operation instead of a landfill or incinerator. Supporters hope the law, passed in 2021, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit farmers. The program tackles a glaring inefficiency in U.S. food production. A third of the country’s food goes uneaten, and less than 20% of the discarded material gets repurposed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO