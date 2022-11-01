Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 1 of quarterfinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Some matches were still being played Wednesday night. Check back later for the complete list of scores. Class A. Papillion La Vista South def. Marian 25-13, 25-14, 27-25 Lincoln Southwest...
KETV.com
Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
1011now.com
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
klkntv.com
‘The ante goes up each week’: Husker volleyball looks to finish season strong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball is looking ahead as it hopes to finish the season strong before the NCAA Tournament. But first, head coach John Cook spoke about the disappointing loss to Wisconsin at a Tuesday press conference. “You know, what haunts you is when you have the...
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
HuskerExtra.com
How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender
One of the defining moments in Whitney Lauenstein’s life stemmed from disappointment. Today, Lauenstein is a sophomore starter for the Nebraska volleyball team at the right-side hitter position. She wows fans with her explosiveness. She jumps high, snaps her arm down quickly and crushes kills to the floor. You...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL
Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State position
Mickey Joseph during Illinois gameDylan Widger/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph has been named as a potential head coaching candidate for Arizona State. This news was first reported by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com.
If QB1 Is Out, Huskers May Go With 2 QBs
Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers preparing to lead Nebraska’s offense against Minnesota
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
klkntv.com
Nebraska steels itself for Minnesota’s stingy defense, run-heavy offense
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football is preparing for another Big Ten opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple detailed what he expects from Minnesota’s defense, which is one of the best in the Big Ten, behind Illinois and Michigan. “It’s a completely different defense than...
klkntv.com
Three-star running back from Louisiana commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska continues to add to its long list of 2023 commits with a running back from Louisiana. Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to the Huskers via Twitter on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9 three-star running back currently plays high school football for Booker T. Washington in New...
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln trail to close for four months for holiday event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket Connector Trail is now closed along Sixth Street between Charleston and V Streets. While the trail is closed, the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show will be held at Haymarket Park. The trail will reopen on March 1. All other trails in the area leading...
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Corn Nation
BOOM! LOUISIANA RB ARNOLD BARNES IS N!!!!!!!
EPIC NEWS FROM THE LAND OF JAZZ MUSIC & PO BOY SANDWICHES!!!!!!!. Nebraska landed the commitment of New Orleans running back Arnold Barnes Tuesday afternoon. Barnes plays his high school ball at Booker T. Washington High School. I've seen him listed at 5'10 190 on Rivals & 5'9 224 on 247. Based on the picture of him from his official visit, he looks bulky & closer to the latter than the former.
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
klkntv.com
Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
