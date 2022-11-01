ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 1 of quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Some matches were still being played Wednesday night. Check back later for the complete list of scores. Class A. Papillion La Vista South def. Marian 25-13, 25-14, 27-25 Lincoln Southwest...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
LINCOLN, NE
lseclarion.com

Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school

Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL

Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home

#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska steels itself for Minnesota’s stingy defense, run-heavy offense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football is preparing for another Big Ten opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple detailed what he expects from Minnesota’s defense, which is one of the best in the Big Ten, behind Illinois and Michigan. “It’s a completely different defense than...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Three-star running back from Louisiana commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska continues to add to its long list of 2023 commits with a running back from Louisiana. Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to the Huskers via Twitter on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9 three-star running back currently plays high school football for Booker T. Washington in New...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Downtown Lincoln trail to close for four months for holiday event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket Connector Trail is now closed along Sixth Street between Charleston and V Streets. While the trail is closed, the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show will be held at Haymarket Park. The trail will reopen on March 1. All other trails in the area leading...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

BOOM! LOUISIANA RB ARNOLD BARNES IS N!!!!!!!

EPIC NEWS FROM THE LAND OF JAZZ MUSIC & PO BOY SANDWICHES!!!!!!!. Nebraska landed the commitment of New Orleans running back Arnold Barnes Tuesday afternoon. Barnes plays his high school ball at Booker T. Washington High School. I've seen him listed at 5'10 190 on Rivals & 5'9 224 on 247. Based on the picture of him from his official visit, he looks bulky & closer to the latter than the former.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Channel Nebraska

Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
FAIRFIELD, IA

