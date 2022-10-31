The Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) held their first in-person conference since the pandemic, and it was a packed event. After a welcome by Josh Kelly, Materials Management Section Chief for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and NERC’s Vice President, he introduced the organization’s new Executive Director, Megan Fontes, who stepped into the role after Lynn Rubinstein retired this year. With a decade of experience in corporate communications, and working in a non-profit organization, Megan is poised to lead NERC into the next chapter. She expressed that she was glad to be joining NERC at a critical time and looked forward to continuing the momentum that Lynn established, emphasizing the need to create more opportunities between public and private entities as well as government agencies.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO