supplychain247.com
Six future motor freight trends
Getting freight from point A to point B effectively and affordably has gotten a lot tougher over the last few years, with transportation disruptions, equipment shortages and a lack of drivers—among other things—all contributing to the problem. In response, shippers are shifting their motor freight strategies, exploring new services and using technology to both offset the challenges and leverage new opportunities.
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Contractors Believe Training the Next Generation of Workers is the Industry’s Most Critical Need, According to Newly Released DEWALT® Powering the Future Survey
More than half of U.S. contractors (55%) say finding enough skilled workers is one of the biggest barriers to growing their business. Inflation (57%), insufficient labor (51%), and long hours (37%) are the three most significant challenges currently facing U.S. contractors. After training the next generation of workers (48%), more...
cohaitungchi.com
Secondary Conditions to Tinnitus for VA Disability Benefits
Generally speaking, tinnitus refers to the perception of noise or ringing in the ears. Tinnitus affects approximately 15 to 20 percent of people in the United States, and a disproportionate number of veterans (see more below). Most often, tinnitus is a symptom of an underlying condition, such as hearing loss, ear injury, or a circulatory system disorder. Although it is very bothersome and can lead to significant impairment in everyday life, tinnitus is not typically life-threatening. The most common tinnitus symptoms may include phantom noises in the ears such as:
Tech company announces rollout of new elder-care assistant robots
Tech company Labrador Systems announced on Wednesday it was beginning the rollout of its new assistive robots that will help senior citizens and others who need assistance in their daily life, a technology that could be transformative for elder care. The Labrador Retriever personal robot resembles a moving cart with...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Northeast Recycling Council’s Fall Conference Focused on Two Days of the Next Frontier of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle
The Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) held their first in-person conference since the pandemic, and it was a packed event. After a welcome by Josh Kelly, Materials Management Section Chief for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and NERC’s Vice President, he introduced the organization’s new Executive Director, Megan Fontes, who stepped into the role after Lynn Rubinstein retired this year. With a decade of experience in corporate communications, and working in a non-profit organization, Megan is poised to lead NERC into the next chapter. She expressed that she was glad to be joining NERC at a critical time and looked forward to continuing the momentum that Lynn established, emphasizing the need to create more opportunities between public and private entities as well as government agencies.
agritechtomorrow.com
World's leading food & farming businesses launch action plan to scale regenerative farming, warning speed of progress 'must triple' to tackle the impacts of climate change
-The Agribusiness Task Force, part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), today released its action plan focused on how to scale regenerative farming – an approach which aims to cut carbon emissions whilst seeking to promote and improve soil health and biodiversity. -The report — produced by the 12-strong cross-industry Task Force - highlights an urgent need for consistent metrics, better government policy incentives and a transformation of sourcing to spread the cost of transition to more sustainable practices.
wasteadvantagemag.com
SWANA Participates in New York City Safety Press Conference: Dusk and Darkness Initiative Expanded to Include Solid Waste Collection Workers
SWANA participated in a press conference in New York City, reminding New Yorkers to keep cyclists, pedestrians, and solid waste collection workers safe at night, especially after clocks “fall back” on Sunday, marking the end of Daylight Savings Time. New York City’s Dusk and Darkness initiative has been expanded this year to encompass Department of Sanitation and private sector solid waste collection employees.
TechCrunch
Bruvi’s new coffee pods bio-degrade faster with the power of enzymes
The company caught my attention just days after Intropic received the runner-up prize at TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield for its plastic-degrading bio-enzyme tech — seeing another implementation of the same idea turn up in the wild in a commercial application is exciting. Personally, I’d still prefer we’d just use bean-to-cup...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Environmental 360 Solutions Orders Mack LR® Electric to Operate in Canada
Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S), headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, recently ordered a Mack LR® Electric model to help the company achieve its environmental and sustainability goals. The Mack LR Electric will operate in a residential area in either Quebec or British Columbia and will feature an automated side loader from Labrie. “Mack is pleased that E360S opted to make its first electric refuse vehicle purchase a Mack LR Electric model,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senor vice president of sales and commercial operations. “As the industry continues to move toward electrification, Mack has an ongoing commitment to fulfill customers’ sustainability goals, as well as Mack’s goal of having 35 percent of its sales be for electric vehicles by 2030.”
aiexpress.io
Dataloop automates data management and annotation to accelerate AI projects, raises $33M
Following the pandemic, digitalization accelerated and enterprises began investing aggressively in synthetic intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance their enterprise processes and drive efficiencies. Nonetheless, in the case of constructing an AI venture, an organization must have loads of well-annotated knowledge to work with. This labeled info is what the system makes use of to study, establish patterns and ultimately make predictions wanted by the top consumer.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow Releases New Solutions to Digitize Today’s Most Pressing Workplace Productivity Challenges
Latest capabilities accelerate automation of complex front and back-office processes to improve customer, employee, and constituent experiences across public and private sectors. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced new solutions to help digitize today’s most pressing workplace productivity challenges. The latest capabilities...
datafloq.com
Big Data In Project Management – Benefits and Importance
The insights are derived from the enormous quantities of data that exist in large and small organizations. If data management is not appropriately handled, up to 35% of operating revenue may be charged to a company. Thus it is definitely clever to recognize the role that big data may play in your firm.
wasteadvantagemag.com
ISRI Extends Deadline for Call for Comments on Recyclability Protocol
ISRI announces the extension of the deadline for filing public comments for its two-year Recyclability Protocol program to November 15, 2022. The Protocol will serve as a research-based approach for users to assess the extent to which fiber-based packaging may be recyclable and does not pose known challenges for the residential recycling system.
aiexpress.io
Next Generation Seed Market to grow at much faster rate beyond 2022| Segment, Privacy Tools and Key Players Information
Seed Market Dimension and Share 2022 | Development Developments, Enterprise Methods, Funding Plans, Key Alternative and Challenges Forecast to 2030. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The analysis report “Seed Market 2022-2030” offers market and know-how evaluation, and strategic forecasts,sizing the market with the help of product sort, end-use sector, and geography. The report offers historic knowledge from 2015 to 2022 alongside present market estimates for Seed, and eight-year forecasts to 2030. The report is the essential planning instrument for Seed companies, you may determine industrial enterprise alternatives utilizing quantitative market forecasts and make use of an in depth breakdown of market sizes to design future methods with conviction.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Cirba Solutions and General Motors Extend Collaboration on EV Battery Recycling to Help Support Sustainable Battery Supply Chain
Cirba Solutions, a leader in battery management and materials for end-of-life batteries, has extended a prior agreement with General Motors (GM) to recycle electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery and cell scrap generated by manufacturing and research at select GM facilities through 2024. With more than a million pounds of batteries already recycled by GM, this program is expected to process even more material as EV production expands.
