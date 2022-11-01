Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
17th annual Kitchen Tour to benefit Northern Light EMMC’s Auxiliary
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this weekend, you can step foot into some of the most beautiful homes in Maine without ever leaving your own. The 17th annual Kitchen Tour is just days away. The event is a fundraiser for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary. The group...
Horses Over America, Belfast PD team up to bring smiles to students and staff
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Students at schools in Belfast spent time with some special guests on Wednesday. Some four-legged friends you could say are friendly neigh-bors!. Saco-based non-profit Horses Over America teamed up with members of the Belfast Police Department for an afternoon of fun. Horses Over America travels across...
Pompeii Pizza & Winterport Winery ‘Pop-Up Event’ This Saturday
Say ‘So Long’ To Food Truck Season With A Pompeii Pizza, Penobscot Bay Brewery & Winterport Winery Pop Up Event!!. I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch. Pompeii has been a staple on the waterfront since 2013.
Meals on Wheels kicks off “Holiday Gift Program” campaign
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It’s all hands-on deck for those behind Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Program. Each year they provide a more robust, special meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas to older adults in need, many who are homebound. With the help of...
Veteran Art Exhibition displayed at Burton M. Cross Building in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Arts Commission honored Veteran Artists and celebrated their Art Exhibition in Augusta this week. “It is a moment of recognizing what war does as far as trauma, and the art is the way for veterans to be able to express that trauma and to heal from it,” Director of Special Projects Maine Arts Commission, Khristina Kurasz said.
UMaine holds annual food drive
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A campus wide food drive is underway at the University of Maine in Orono. The drive is sponsored by the U-Maine Auxiliary Enterprises and the Green Campus Initiative, and will benefit the Black Bear Exchange Food Pantry. They need nonperishable food items to help students and...
Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning. Three people were also hospitalized. While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help. “Whenever something like...
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Sunshine, Highs Near 60° Today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day today with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. The area of high pressure will begin to slide to our south/southeast as the day progresses. This will shift our wind around to the south/southwest which, in turn, will start to usher warmer air back into the region later today and tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and with warmer air moving in, temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March
Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement, set anually for the last Tuesday in November. Families First in Ellsworth is taking the day a step further by extending it to EVERY Tuesday in November. Throughout the month, Families First will...
Mount Desert Island High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BAR HARBOR, Maine — UPDATE: Mount Desert High School is on lockdown due to a "serious threat," the town of Bar Harbor said in a Facebook post. Around 12:30 p.m., "a serious threat was made" reportedly putting the high school in lockdown. "Reunification will take place at the Mount...
Fall Career Fair at Husson
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University, where jobs meet students. Husson held its annual Fall Career Fair Wednesday. About 70 employers attended the event, from healthcare, to banking, to finance, covering almost every job Husson students prepare for. TV5 was also there. Staff at Husson say they work hard to...
Maine field hockey hosting America East Tournament
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine enters the America East Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the second-straight season, earning them the right to host the competition this weekend. The Black Bears said they value the experience of winning the title last year on their home turf to motivate them to climb back to the mountain top again.
