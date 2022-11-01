While the weather remains warm and breezy on Thursday, a cold front is nearing. This will result in big changes going forward, with a lot of moving parts to the forecast. Highs in southeast Nebraska will once again reach the 70s. For areas closer to the Tri-Cities, the 70s might be a tougher bet as a cold front will arrive during the afternoon. It will also remain windy, with afternoon gusts of around 30-40 mph looking likely.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO