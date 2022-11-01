Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WOWT
$200M investment bringing more meat, poultry industry to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More competition is coming to the meat and poultry industry and that should be good news for your wallet. United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack paid a visit to Omaha on Wednesday. He announced more than $200 million in grants and loans will help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand.
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Experts fear Mexico’s GMO corn ban could hurt Nebraska farmers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts at a UNL conference on trade raised alarm on Wednesday about how a trade dispute with Mexico could affect Nebraska farmers. Christine McDaniel, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, said the changing patterns of global trade could hurt the U.S. economy over the next few years.
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
klkntv.com
Child care costs in Nebraska continue rising amid inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The cost of raising and providing for kids has spiked dramatically in recent years. On Tuesday, early childhood advocates, city officials, child care providers, teachers and community members gathered to address affordability, accessibility and workforce challenges. Lincoln Vital Signs reports the Nebraska average annual cost of...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
klkntv.com
Hy-Vee closing Thanksgiving day, first time in company’s history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- More than 285 Hy-Vee locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. According to a press release, they are closing so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. The company says this is the...
klkntv.com
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
1011now.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
'It scares me': National diesel shortage takes toll on Omaha truck drivers
The country is experiencing one of the biggest diesel shortages since 2008. That's with about 25 days of diesel supply in shortage.
klkntv.com
Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
klkntv.com
With diesel reserves at 71-year low, Lincoln trucking company is at wit’s end
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Diesel reserves are dwindling to levels not seen since 1951, according to the Energy Information Agency. And with a ban on Russian fuel set for next year and with diesel prices up about 22 cents in the last month, local trucking companies are concerned. Not...
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo installs 168 solar panels on roof of theater
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo took another step toward conservation on Tuesday when it installed 168 solar panels on the roof of one of its buildings. These solar panels on the Lozier Giant Screen Theater building will generate 116,000 kilowatts per hour, which is one-third of the annual power required by the building.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: basketball hoops, AC power adapters and desk chairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Goalsetter is recalling over 18,000 of its wall-mounted basketball hoops. The company says the basketball hoop can detach from the wall and fall to the ground, posing a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death. Officials have reported one fatality. If you have the recalled product,...
klkntv.com
Colder air and rain chances soon to arrive
While the weather remains warm and breezy on Thursday, a cold front is nearing. This will result in big changes going forward, with a lot of moving parts to the forecast. Highs in southeast Nebraska will once again reach the 70s. For areas closer to the Tri-Cities, the 70s might be a tougher bet as a cold front will arrive during the afternoon. It will also remain windy, with afternoon gusts of around 30-40 mph looking likely.
North Platte Telegraph
Company investing $23 million in its Lincoln plant
A company that makes electrical products is planning to invest several million dollars in its Lincoln manufacturing operation. Schneider Electric, which makes Square D circuit breakers and other products at its plant at 1717 Center Park Road, said it will spend about $23 million to modernize the 50-year-old facility. The...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
Comments / 0