Action News Jax
Duval’s council maps were thrown out, but new maps could be at risk for ignoring race altogether
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Civil and voting rights groups that sued the City of Jacksonville over new city council and school board maps in an effort to increase Black voting power may end up with a new map that does exactly the opposite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Who is counting my ballot? How you can trust the election process
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Despite public trust in the government is nearing a historic low since Pew Research began polling in 1958, majority of voters in 2020 believed their local elections are run well. About a year after those elections, the Capitol riots, which happened on January 6th, 2021 is...
Republican T.K. Waters Holds Lead in Duval County Sheriff’s Race, UNF Poll Shows
On Monday, the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released a poll showing Republican T.K. Waters with the lead over Democrat Lakesha Burton as Duval County sheriffs get ready to vote for a sheriff. Waters takes 48 percent in the poll of likely voters...
Yes, police were called to Ponte Vedra Library several times during early voting
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video is unrelated to this article and was originally published Monday. Susan Kary sent First Coast News an email asking if we're aware of disputes during early voting at the Ponte Vedra Library resulting in law enforcement being called. Kary said she...
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
Jacksonville 2023 Mayoral Race Up for Grabs According to a New UNF Poll
After next week’s general election, Jacksonville voters will have to turn their attention to the mayoral race with the first round coming up in March–and a new poll shows no early favorite. On Monday, the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released...
News4Jax.com
Woman claiming to be poll watcher accused of striking security guard at voting site, raising safety concerns: officials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Almost 20% of registered voters in Duval County have already cast their ballots with the majority happening at early voting sites. But there is concern over what may be happening outside those sites. Nationwide there have been reports of people with guns at some drop-off ballot...
News4Jax.com
‘A sham and a scam!’: Debate over City Council, school board maps heats up as work to redraw begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were passionate moments on Tuesday over how to redraw city council and school district boundaries so that they do not diminish the voices of Black people in the Jacksonville community. “This entire process is a sham and a scam! You’re not listening to the voice...
Jacksonville Daily Record
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
Jacksonville City Council races to meet redistricting map deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council appears to be on schedule to come up with a new council district map by Friday, as ordered by a federal judge. Last month, the judge agreed with groups including the NAACP who sued over the city's original map, claiming it created 'unnecessary racial segregation' and was unconstitutional.
thewestsidegazette.com
At Least 10 Million New Black Voters Likely Headed To Polls Nov. 8
(Trice Edney Wire) – If pollsters believe African Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on October 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville, Fla. with the goal of Arc registering 10 million more Black voters.
Action News Jax
Sheriff candidates react to rising homicide numbers in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been more homicides in Jacksonville this year than in all of 2021, and there are still two months left in 2022. 132 homicides have already been committed this year. That’s one more than the city saw in all of 2021, and 17 more than...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
Action News Jax
What is the Constitution Revision Commission and why voters are being asked to get rid of it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are three proposed amendments to the state constitution on the ballot this November. Two have to do with property taxes and the other one would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. It’s a legislative-style body that meets every two...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried, Donna Deegan condemn antisemitism in Jax
Democrats addressed the weekend incidents in Duval County. The only statewide elected Democrat and the leading Democrat in the Jacksonville mayoral race are speaking out against recent antisemitic displays in the city. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and mayoral hopeful Donna Deegan held a press conference Tuesday near TIAA Bank field,...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Leaders were warned in 2014 that a Jacksonville law school would fail. 7 years later, it closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 43,000-square-foot building on Jacksonville’s Southside now sits empty after Florida Coastal School of Law — once considered a respected, up-and-coming Jacksonville law school — closed its doors for good at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been declining...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
First Coast News
Verify: No, antisemitic messages in Downtown Jacksonville don't break the law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An antisemitic message was broadcast on the outside of TIAA Bank Field and the 11 E. Forsyth building this weekend. Videos of the message on social media prompted state and local leaders to condemn the hateful words. THE QUESTION. The message is hurtful, but does it...
You can track your vote-by-mail ballot to make sure your vote was counted
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You put your envelope in the mail with your ballot. It's signed and sealed. Was it delivered?. QUESTION: Can I make sure my vote-by-mail ballot was counted in time for my vote to count?. ANSWER: Yes!. SOURCES:. Duval County Supervisors of Elections from Duval...
Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Concert Appearance
Luke Bryan responded to an appearance by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at his recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The country singer and American Idol judge acknowledged that the Florida governor is a “very polarizing figure.” Bryan said that the purpose of the event was not a political move, but instead an attempt to help raise funding for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
