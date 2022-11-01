ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Lebanon-Express

High school boys soccer: Four area players make all-MWC first team

Four area players were named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer first team. West Albany juniors Devin LaCasse-Tran and Henry Catlin, Crescent Valley junior Kian Mueller and Corvallis junior Ryan John all made the first team. LaCasse-Tran scored on a Catlin assist Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 home win against...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Blade

Northview graduate Luke Pawlak steps up big for Toledo football

The true test of Luke Pawlak’s value to the University of Toledo football team didn’t come on a 44-yard field goal, a surprise pooch punt, or a late-game touchback. Instead, the Northview graduate’s worth was measured by his vocal cords. The UT backup kicker was selected to lead the team in a rendition of “U of Toledo” in the raucous visitor’s locker room after Saturday’s 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan. “He stepped up in a big way for us,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Our guys in the locker room afterward definitely understood that, which was cool to see.”
TOLEDO, OH
Western Iowa Today

Lynnville-Sully Hosts AHSTW in Class A Quarterfinals

(Sully) There are five undefeated teams among the eight Class A teams still alive in post-season play, and two of those teams square off tonight at Sully. Lynnville-Sully Head Coach Michael Parkinson says the team is led by a great group of seniors who have put in a lot of work.
SULLY, IA
Grice Connect

Portal’s cross country team heads to state championship

After several years without a team, this year Portal Middle and High School’s (PMHS) varsity boys cross country team is heading to the state championship. According to a few veteran teachers at PMHS, the school has not participated in cross country activities since 2007. After some student interest was...
PORTAL, GA

