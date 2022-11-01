Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school boys soccer: Four area players make all-MWC first team
Four area players were named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer first team. West Albany juniors Devin LaCasse-Tran and Henry Catlin, Crescent Valley junior Kian Mueller and Corvallis junior Ryan John all made the first team. LaCasse-Tran scored on a Catlin assist Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 home win against...
Northview graduate Luke Pawlak steps up big for Toledo football
The true test of Luke Pawlak’s value to the University of Toledo football team didn’t come on a 44-yard field goal, a surprise pooch punt, or a late-game touchback. Instead, the Northview graduate’s worth was measured by his vocal cords. The UT backup kicker was selected to lead the team in a rendition of “U of Toledo” in the raucous visitor’s locker room after Saturday’s 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan. “He stepped up in a big way for us,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Our guys in the locker room afterward definitely understood that, which was cool to see.”
Lebanon-Express
High school girls soccer playoff roundup: Raiders, Warriors move on to face top seeds in quarterfinals
The reward for winning a first-round state playoff matchup? A meeting with the top-seeded team in the bracket. The Crescent Valley and Philomath girls soccer teams won their opening games Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals in their respective classifications. The next round gets a little tougher. Eighth-seeded Crescent Valley...
Western Iowa Today
Lynnville-Sully Hosts AHSTW in Class A Quarterfinals
(Sully) There are five undefeated teams among the eight Class A teams still alive in post-season play, and two of those teams square off tonight at Sully. Lynnville-Sully Head Coach Michael Parkinson says the team is led by a great group of seniors who have put in a lot of work.
Portal’s cross country team heads to state championship
After several years without a team, this year Portal Middle and High School’s (PMHS) varsity boys cross country team is heading to the state championship. According to a few veteran teachers at PMHS, the school has not participated in cross country activities since 2007. After some student interest was...
Comments / 0