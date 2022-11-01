The true test of Luke Pawlak’s value to the University of Toledo football team didn’t come on a 44-yard field goal, a surprise pooch punt, or a late-game touchback. Instead, the Northview graduate’s worth was measured by his vocal cords. The UT backup kicker was selected to lead the team in a rendition of “U of Toledo” in the raucous visitor’s locker room after Saturday’s 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan. “He stepped up in a big way for us,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Our guys in the locker room afterward definitely understood that, which was cool to see.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO