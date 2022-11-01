ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcboston.com

Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Methuen

A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, and police have now charged a driver in the crash. Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, has been charged in the crash on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under...
METHUEN, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Man arrested in Boston kidnapping of one-month-old

MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MBTA Transit Police said a man sought in a kidnapping was arrested in Medford Wednesday night. Transit police said the man tried to kidnap a one-month-old boy just after 8 p.m. from the MBTA South Station in Boston. The man took off in his car...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday

SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
SALEM, NH
NECN

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA
GoLocalProv

Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School

A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
HUDSON, NH

