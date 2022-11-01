Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Methuen
A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, and police have now charged a driver in the crash. Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, has been charged in the crash on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
nbcboston.com
4 People Taken to the Hospital After Hazmat Situation at Brookline High School
Emergency crews are at Brookline High School for a reported hazardous materials situation, officials say, and four people have been taken to the hospital. Brookline Public Schools said it was prompted by a chemical irritant found near a bathroom on the first floor of the Greenough Street building. Students and...
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
ABC6.com
Police: Man arrested in Boston kidnapping of one-month-old
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
NECN
Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery
Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man allegedly drag racing involved in 5-car crash that injures 7, one fatality
A Massachusetts man was involved in a five-car crash that may have been related to drag racing early Sunday. The crash occurred on Sargent Drive around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The New Haven Police Department is investigating whether the incident was related to drag racing. The driver was identified as 30-year-old...
whdh.com
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
Woman hit, killed by train in Providence
A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
whdh.com
Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
whdh.com
Arrest made in Brockton homicide after victim found dead in Crescent Street driveway
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
whdh.com
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
GoLocalProv
Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
nbcboston.com
Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School
A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
