ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
GREELEY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Lane violations to be top contributing factor in deadly crashes in Colorado, state patrol reports

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Based on a new deadly crash report released by the Colorado State Patrol, all drivers, no matter the generation, have one thing in common, many are switching lanes in an unsafe manner. According to the state patrol, lane violations were either the first or second main factor in deadly crashes. The state The post Lane violations to be top contributing factor in deadly crashes in Colorado, state patrol reports appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader

Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers

Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

After a Rash of Family Deaths, One Colorado Man Needed to Find a Different Way to Grieve

Grief is like a gaudy hat, in that everyone will wear it a little differently. Wailing was never my style. Moping? Waste of time. Same with self-medication. My war-hero older brother attends Mass daily and lights candles for the lost. I respect his faith, but despite my Catholic upbringing, I never really embraced the afterlife thing. It always struck me as a hedge for people uncomfortable with the here and now.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Colorado suspends one family court custody expert, reviews all custody evaluators following ProPublica investigation

The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation that found some evaluators had continued to work after being disciplined by state regulators and accused of domestic violence. Jaime Watman, of the State Court Administrator’s Office, confirmed...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
outsidemagazine

Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy