mynewsla.com
LAPD: Motorist Facing Possible Charges in Double Fatal Woodland Hills Crash
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead remained hospitalized Wednesday, and police said he was facing possible criminal charges. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Identified
A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Two Men in Covina Shootings, Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities continued their efforts Wednesday to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
mynewsla.com
Man, 27, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen in South Los Angeles. Ashton Clemmons was last seen Wednesday in the area of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Clemmons is Black,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Posing As Detective To Rob Handymen Arrested
A felon suspected of posing as a police detective to steal more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. A victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station in June to report a theft. He told investigators that he had placed an ad on the El Clasificado website for handyman work and was contacted by Alejandro Martin to perform work at his home in Bellflower, Villanueva said at a news conference at the station.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Man, 19, in Fatal Covina Shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is wanted...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest
A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
mynewsla.com
Speeding Pickup Driver Dies in Chatsworth Crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Man, 18, Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area of Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Fatally Shot in West Covina; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot and killed in West Covina, police said Thursday. The shootings occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, according to the West Covina Police Department. One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said....
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Struck While Riding Through San Jacinto Intersection
A bicyclist was struck and injured by a car Wednesday while riding through a San Jacinto intersection, prompting a Riverside County sheriff’s investigation. The collision happened around 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Avenue and Sandalwood Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. An engine crew was passing the location...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 27, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster
A 27-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in Lancaster. Mikkebra Alexis Debose was last seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 44800 block of Sierra Highway, near Antelope Valley High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Debose is Black, 5 feet, 1...
mynewsla.com
Officials Seeking Help Identifying Patient at Beverly Hospital in Montebello
Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a 34-year-old woman who is a patient at the facility. The woman is Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 218 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. A photo of her face was not being released, but...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Knife Attack on 3 Children, 2 Adults
A 29-year-old convicted felon was charged Wednesday with a knife attack on a woman, man and three children in Santa Ana on Halloween. Melissa Castro is charged with three counts of assault with deadly weapon and corporal injury to a child, all felonies, and faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was ordered to return to court Nov. 10 for a pretrial hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, according to court records.
