A felon suspected of posing as a police detective to steal more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. A victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station in June to report a theft. He told investigators that he had placed an ad on the El Clasificado website for handyman work and was contacted by Alejandro Martin to perform work at his home in Bellflower, Villanueva said at a news conference at the station.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO