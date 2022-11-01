It was a dark and stormy night…maybe. Queue the thunder, anyway. David Bowie appeared at a Halloween gig and what ensued was a horror show. It was on this Halloween day in 1969 that Bowie was set to play at the now-demolished General Gordon pub in Gravesend, a town in Kent, England. He had just appeared on Top of The Pops, a British music chart television program, where all of England had been introduced to the Thin White Duke’s classic “Space Oddity.” Now, everyone wanted to see him perform the insta-hit.

