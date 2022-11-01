ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Outsider.com

Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin heads out in NYC with his family after reaching settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband as filming set for January: DA says the deal WON'T stop criminal investigation

Alec Baldwin has been pictured leaving his New York City apartment after he announced filming for Rust will continue following a deal between him and slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband. The actor was spotted getting into a car with his kids as wife Hilaria watched on following the bombshell update...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

GLIMPSES: 2 #MeToo lawsuits at trial, side by side in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — On Thursday morning, photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan. Which Oscar winner named in #MeToo lawsuits would arrive first? Actor Kevin Spacey? Screenwriter and director Paul Haggis? This morning, it was Haggis at 8:59 a.m., going through the back entrance of 60 Centre Street. Minutes later, at 9:12 a.m., Spacey arrived, exiting a black SUV with a security detail and entering the federal courthouse next door at 500 Pearl Street, where Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff pled guilty more than a decade ago. Hours later,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HelloGiggles

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Almost Didn’t Make It Down the Aisle

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence isn’t one to back down from a tough role. Audiences have loved her onscreen performances just as much as they’ve enjoyed her down-to-earth realness, and she’s managed to maintain that offscreen as well. When it came to getting married, however, Lawrence admits she had some second thoughts.

