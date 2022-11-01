Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Related
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein
Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
On day two of Masterson’s trial, jurors heard testimony from one of three women the actor is charged with raping. This story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault.
Two Women Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Them Were Pressured By Scientology To Stay Quiet, Prosecutors Said
Masterson, a prominent Scientologist, is accused of violently raping three women who also belonged to the church.
Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
Stepdad Love! Ben Affleck Hugs Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme As Newlyweds Arrive Back In L.A.
Ben Affleck has fully embraced his role as stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's kids. The actor was photographed giving stepchild Emme a big hug after touching down in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 9, following a family trip to Miami. Article continues below advertisement. In photos, proud papa Ben is...
Alec Baldwin heads out in NYC with his family after reaching settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband as filming set for January: DA says the deal WON'T stop criminal investigation
Alec Baldwin has been pictured leaving his New York City apartment after he announced filming for Rust will continue following a deal between him and slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband. The actor was spotted getting into a car with his kids as wife Hilaria watched on following the bombshell update...
GLIMPSES: 2 #MeToo lawsuits at trial, side by side in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — On Thursday morning, photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan. Which Oscar winner named in #MeToo lawsuits would arrive first? Actor Kevin Spacey? Screenwriter and director Paul Haggis? This morning, it was Haggis at 8:59 a.m., going through the back entrance of 60 Centre Street. Minutes later, at 9:12 a.m., Spacey arrived, exiting a black SUV with a security detail and entering the federal courthouse next door at 500 Pearl Street, where Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff pled guilty more than a decade ago. Hours later,...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lawrence Drops Out of Elizabeth Holmes Project After Seeing Amanda Seyfried's The Dropout
Lawrence had signed to star as the disgraced Theranos founder for the upcoming Adam McKay-directed film, "Bad Blood." Hollywood has never been shy about dipping into the same well over and over again, and in the case of true crime stories, sometimes double-dipping at the same time. That was the...
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Almost Didn’t Make It Down the Aisle
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence isn’t one to back down from a tough role. Audiences have loved her onscreen performances just as much as they’ve enjoyed her down-to-earth realness, and she’s managed to maintain that offscreen as well. When it came to getting married, however, Lawrence admits she had some second thoughts.
Comments / 0